International
The cases of New Zealand Covid-19 fall for the second day
The New Zealand government has reported that new Covid-19 cases fell for a second day, to 49, amid the tight blockade the country undertook during the outbreak last month.
With the exception of a small number of cases in February, New Zealand was largely free of coronavirus for months, until an outbreak of the Delta variant imported from Australia prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order a nationwide early closure on 17 August.
The total number of cases in the blast is 612, with 597 in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, and 15 in the capital Wellington.
The declining number of daily cases signals that social constraints are reducing the prevalence of the Delta variant, Ardern told a news conference.
“We have a second day where our numbers have dropped. We want the tail of this explosion to be as short as possible,” Ms Ardern said.
About 1.7 million Auckland residents will remain in a level 4 blockade for another two weeks, while restrictions for the rest of the country will be eased slightly from tomorrow.
Police set up checkpoints on the outskirts of Auckland to ensure no non-essential movement was allowed in the city.
Police also said they had arrested 19 people today following anti-blockade protests across the country.
There are now 33 people in hospitals since the last Delta outbreak, said Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, with eight cases in stable condition in intensive care.
“It is disturbing to see six cases of outbreaks under the age of one,” he said.
But he added that public health measures in the country were slowing down the spread of the virus and cases would continue to fall.
The blockades, along with the closure of the international border from March 2020, were credited to curbing Covid-19.
However, the government now faces questions over a vaccination delay as well as rising costs in a country that is heavily dependent on an immigrant workforce.
Slightly more than a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated so far, the slowest pace among rich OECD grouping nations.
Australia in the vaccine exchange pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases increase
Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after the government agreed to an exchange deal in a bid to reduce growing coronavirus infections.
The deal, which will force Australia to return the same amount of Pfizer vaccine doses to Singapore in December, will allow Canberra to speed up its vaccination schedule, as daily cases close to record levels for the country.
“That means there are 500,000 extra doses that will happen in September, otherwise we would have to wait for a few months from now, speeding up our vaccination schedule at this critical time as we move towards those targets of 70% and 80%,” he said. Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
While Australia had managed to successfully contain the coronavirus with a strict closure and quarantine system, a slow extension of vaccination has made the country vulnerable to the highly infectious Delta variant.
With just under 28% of the Australian population fully vaccinated, compared with 80% in Singapore, some states and territories have had to enforce severe blockades as cases have risen, hitting businesses and the local economy.
The capital Canberra today extended its strong blockade for another two weeks, and Victoria, the country’s second most populous state, is expected to follow suit soon.
Canberra has been closed for three weeks after a host of cases believed to have spread from New South Wales, the epicenter of Australia’s Covid-19 explosion.
“We are tilting the curve down and approaching the explosion. However, it is a slow process and will take more time,” Australian Capital Territory chief Andrew Barr told reporters in Canberra.
Canberra reported 13 new cases in the last 24 hours. New South Wales reported 1,164 new infections, slightly less than a record 1,290 cases the day before.
Victoria, which has been closed for five weeks, reported 76 new cases of locally acquired coronavirus in the last 24 hours, slightly less than the 73 cases reported the day before.
State Prime Minister Dan Andrews said many people remain unvaccinated to significantly ease restrictions, but that Victoria will outline a plan tomorrow to reduce delays as vaccination levels rise.
Australia has recorded nearly 54,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,006 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, still lower than the number of cases and deaths in most comparable nations.
