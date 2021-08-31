International
Duterte to receive report on ‘drug war’ review this week; insecure public access
MANILA, Philippines-President Rodrigo Duterte will receive this week the results of a Justice Department-led review of 52 “drug war” cases that resulted in death, but it is unclear whether the Human Rights Commission or the families of people killed in those cases you will see the report.
As with the initial report of the DOJ-led panel, the report will go to the Palace. Issues such as access will be discussed later.
“We are presenting a report to the president this week on the DOJ’s findings on 52 drug-related deaths handed down to us by [Philippine National Police]Said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
The report will include the panel’s recommendations for 52 cases, he also said.
Asked if access would be given to CHR or the families of the victims, Guevarra only replied: “We will deal with this later. We have to submit the report. [the president] First “.
Guevarra however assured the public that a summary of the report would be released. “I did it before, I will do it again. In due course,” he told reporters.
In its initial report, the panel led by the DOJ found that police failed to follow standard protocols in more than half of the operations.
A full copy of the initial report has not yet been made public. The Commission on Human Rights has also pressured the government to access the findings.
Guevarra, in his statement to the United Nations Human Rights Council, said the CHR would be involved as an independent monitoring body in the panel review.
Calls for ICC investigation
Earlier this week, the International Criminal Court Registry released an edited public report on the representation of “drug war” victims’ representations in court.
The ICC Registry Victims’ Participation and Compensation Section concluded that “victims overwhelmingly support an investigation by the ICC prosecutor into all alleged crimes against humanity committed in the context of the so-called [‘war on drugs’] in the Philippines “from November 2011 to March 17, 2019.
The period covers the time when the Philippines was a member of the ICC.
According to quotes obtained from victims’ representations in the report, they urged the ICC to investigate Duterte and his men for lack of trust in internal processes.
“I am grateful to the ICC for giving us the opportunity to participate and hear our views,” said one victim.
Another told the ICC: “Duterte should be prosecuted for the many people he killed; an investigation is important to show the families of those who died that justice can be done … Investigate the police, senior officials “They were ordered to do so. This was the order of the President of the Philippines.”
Police General Guillermo Eleazar, in a separate statement, said police respect the families’ decision to ask the ICC for an investigation after he insisted the justice system in the Philippines works.
“Evidence of this is the sentencing of police officers for the murder of Kian delos Santos and several other court rulings that have led to the dismissal and imprisonment of other PNP staff,” the police chief said, referring to a sentence recorded in 2018.
However, families continue to report intimidation and coercion by local police, urging them not to file formal complaints, according to a global investigative panel.
Progress in other cases has meanwhile been slow to non-existent. Even the CHR has said investigations into thousands of other “drug war” cases are still pending, with only a handful of cases actually reaching the courts. – with reports by Franco Luna
Sources
2/ https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2021/08/31/2123865/duterte-get-report-drug-war-review-week-public-access-unsure
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]