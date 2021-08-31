Duterte to receive report on ‘drug war’ review this week; insecure public access

MANILA, Philippines-President Rodrigo Duterte will receive this week the results of a Justice Department-led review of 52 “drug war” cases that resulted in death, but it is unclear whether the Human Rights Commission or the families of people killed in those cases you will see the report.

As with the initial report of the DOJ-led panel, the report will go to the Palace. Issues such as access will be discussed later.

“We are presenting a report to the president this week on the DOJ’s findings on 52 drug-related deaths handed down to us by [Philippine National Police]Said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

The report will include the panel’s recommendations for 52 cases, he also said.

Asked if access would be given to CHR or the families of the victims, Guevarra only replied: “We will deal with this later. We have to submit the report. [the president] First “.

Guevarra however assured the public that a summary of the report would be released. “I did it before, I will do it again. In due course,” he told reporters.

In its initial report, the panel led by the DOJ found that police failed to follow standard protocols in more than half of the operations.

A full copy of the initial report has not yet been made public. The Commission on Human Rights has also pressured the government to access the findings.

Guevarra, in his statement to the United Nations Human Rights Council, said the CHR would be involved as an independent monitoring body in the panel review.

Calls for ICC investigation

Earlier this week, the International Criminal Court Registry released an edited public report on the representation of “drug war” victims’ representations in court.

The ICC Registry Victims’ Participation and Compensation Section concluded that “victims overwhelmingly support an investigation by the ICC prosecutor into all alleged crimes against humanity committed in the context of the so-called [‘war on drugs’] in the Philippines “from November 2011 to March 17, 2019.

The period covers the time when the Philippines was a member of the ICC.

According to quotes obtained from victims’ representations in the report, they urged the ICC to investigate Duterte and his men for lack of trust in internal processes.

“I am grateful to the ICC for giving us the opportunity to participate and hear our views,” said one victim.

Another told the ICC: “Duterte should be prosecuted for the many people he killed; an investigation is important to show the families of those who died that justice can be done … Investigate the police, senior officials “They were ordered to do so. This was the order of the President of the Philippines.”

Police General Guillermo Eleazar, in a separate statement, said police respect the families’ decision to ask the ICC for an investigation after he insisted the justice system in the Philippines works.

“Evidence of this is the sentencing of police officers for the murder of Kian delos Santos and several other court rulings that have led to the dismissal and imprisonment of other PNP staff,” the police chief said, referring to a sentence recorded in 2018.

However, families continue to report intimidation and coercion by local police, urging them not to file formal complaints, according to a global investigative panel.

Progress in other cases has meanwhile been slow to non-existent. Even the CHR has said investigations into thousands of other “drug war” cases are still pending, with only a handful of cases actually reaching the courts. – with reports by Franco Luna