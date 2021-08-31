The overturning of Liberal videos by Twitter reveals the growing role of social media giants in the election

Those were two words launched in the midst of the Canadian election that exploded online.

One week into the election campaign, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted a video of Conservative leader Erin O’Toole answering a question about his views on private, lucrative health care in Canada.

Twitter suddenly hit a label in the posts, first in French and then in English, saying they were “manipulated media”, presumably because part of O’Toole’s response supporting the principle of universal access had been edited.

An internet frenzy erupted, sparking criticism and conspiracy theories. The brawl eventually subsided, but not before the English video was viewed nearly 232,000 times – far more than would have been seen if Twitter had not tagged it.

“If Freeland had posted this doctoral video and sent it to Twittersphere, a small number of people would have seen it and the conversation would have continued,” said Aengus Bridgman, director of the Canadian Election Disinformation Project, who is monitoring what is happening online during the election.

“The fact that Twitter described it as manipulated media meant that, suddenly, the issue and the tweet got a lot of attention and somehow spurred the news cycle.”

The incident sheds light on the role of American social media giants in the Canadian election – a role that risks being much more active than in previous campaigns.

Companies like Facebook and Twitter have come under fire in recent years for not doing enough to stop using their platforms to spread misinformation or manipulate elections and public opinion.

Concern about the role social media companies could play in political campaigns emerged in 2018, when it was revealed that British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica used the data of millions of Facebook users to help the former US president’s successful election campaign Donald Trump in 2016.

Now, in the face of the prospect of governments in different countries moving to fix what happens on their platforms, some of the bigger players have started to act and become more proactive, removing, tagging or limiting the visibility of some posts on name of fighting misinformation or election manipulation.

While some social media companies are taking steps to combat misinformation, there are others, such as Telegram, where it is spreading rapidly. The telegram, owned by Russian billionaire Pavel Durov, is also being used by those opposed to COVID-19 vaccines, blockades and disguise mandates to stage loud, angry protests in recent days over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign stops. .

However, it also raises the question of what role corporate decisions placed in other countries should play in the midst of the Canadian election when it comes to restricting free speech by removing posts or reducing the number of people who view them.

As part of its updated electoral integrity policy, Facebook is taking several steps, including increasing its fact-checking, applying warning labels to posts with false information, and blocking fake accounts. His observers are also monitoring the efforts of foreign state actors to influence the course of the election campaign.

Facebook will also continue a pilot project introduced in Canada in February to reduce the amount of political content in Canadian user resources, though it will not reduce the number of paid political ads they see.

Twitter began to act on politicians’ posts even before the election call. In July, he suspended MP Derek Sloan from his platform for 12 hours after posting a link to a Reuters article about the UK deciding against a mass immunization program for teens and urging Canada to do the same. Twitter has also hit the tags in tweets from Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who has opposed COVID vaccines and blockades, and in a manipulated video of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh posted during the election by a regular Twitter user. It has since been removed by the user.

Bridgman said Twitter started boosting its enforcement actions a few months ago.

I think what Twitter did is a real blow beyond the arc that will shake the way campaigns are going -PND MP, Charlie Angus

“This is part of a Twitter initiative that started last year during COVID-19, when they really raised their tagging of media content on the platform,” Bridgman explained.

“So they did it initially because there was so much misinformation about COVID-19 circulating, and they were getting a lot of information about it. So they put it in place. Then it applied to political content, a kind of celebrity across America. “Election with Donald Trump in particular. And now it is applying to the Canadian election.”

Bridgman said Twitter has a small army of algorithmically assisted human fact controllers that manually tag problematic tweets.

Bridgman said social media companies find themselves trying to run a difficult path.

“It’s hardly hard for social media companies to gain the role of PR here,” Bridgman said. “They are in a tight spot because they want to clear the misinformation on their platforms, but they also do not want to play the role of the king’s creator. This is not in their interest and it is not a good picture.”

University of Ottawa professor Michael Geist said the incidents highlight the challenges that come with trying to moderate online content.

“The government wants the platforms to be more aggressive in content moderation, including creating accountability and incentives for failing to remove content within 24 hours. But this case underscores that many of these cases are very difficult.”

New Democratic Party MP Charlie Angus, who has been part of Canadian and international committees that have studied the role of social media companies in society, said the fact that someone with Freeland status was given an edited video to post on Twitter is “very disturbing.”

“I think what Twitter did is a real blow beyond the arc that will shake the way campaigns are going,” Angus said, adding that the liberal government is supposed to be fighting disinformation.

“The fact that Twitter was willing to call someone the height of Chrystia Freeland for posting misinformation, I think this is a very healthy sign.”

It is also coming at a good time, he said.

“Things are going to get very hot, so Twitter entering this point of the campaign, I think, will make everyone think they’re going to have to be a little more careful.”

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who was also a key figure in Canadian and international committee sessions on social media companies, said Twitter should be more transparent in how it makes decisions, not just showing a multifaceted policy as it did with video posted on Twitter by Freeland.

“I guess it ‘s the isolated editing they’re getting out of there. But again, yes, he removed the reference to’ universal access. ‘ incorrect concern about private payment in a universal system “.

Erskine-Smith also questioned how Twitter enforced its policy when it tagged the video posted on Twitter by Freeland.

Conservative MP Bob Zimmer, who served with Angus and Erskine-Smith on committees that studied the impact of social media companies, and the Conservative Party did not respond to some requests from CBC News for an interview.

When it comes to how the actions of social media companies risk influencing elections, opinions differ.

“I think there is no doubt that social media companies influence elections now, with their policies about moderation and misinformation,” Bridgman said. “I think that ship has sailed and it is not a question of whether they will do it or not. It is a question of how much and how they will do it.”

Erskine-Smith, however, is convinced that traditional campaign elements such as knocking on doors, policies and debates will have more impact than what happens on social media.

“I do not think it will have a big impact in the end, as long as I do not think that decisions made by private platforms will have a big impact in the end.”

Daniel Bernhard, executive director of Friends of Canadian Broadcasting, was a fierce critic of Facebook records when it comes to cracking down on the misuse of his platform.

“Canada is foolish to depend on the goodwill of our democracy for the goodwill and competence of a company like Facebook that has consistently proven incapable and willing to act ethically and democratically.”

Bernhard also wants social media companies to discover the algorithms they are using to govern how their platforms work.

“These algorithms make extremely important editorial choices that have far-reaching consequences for politics and democracy. And so their functioning, but also their transparency, must be a matter of regulating non-goodwill and voluntary compliance.”

Erskine-Smith would like to see new rules to demand more transparency from social media companies, noting that Canada has a Broadcasting Standards Council but no overseer for social media companies.

“When we see the power and influence that private platforms exercise in our public discourse, bringing a level of transparency to how decisions are made by those platforms is extremely important … not just in relation to specific, discreet policy decisions, such as “Twitter ‘s decision to apply its own standards, but how the algorithms themselves are promoting or reducing certain content,” he said.

“As algorithms replace editors, and increasingly, we need greater algorithmic transparency.”

