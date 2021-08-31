Filipino fisherman from Zamboanga Sibugay leads RM Awards – Manila Newsletter

A pro-environmental fisherman from the Philippines, a humanitarian worker from Southeast Asia, a dedicated microfinance founder from Pakistan, a passionate medical scientist from Bangladesh and a cross-media multimedia group promoting media independence in Indonesia are this year’s beneficiaries of Asia top price. , Ramon Magsaysay Awards.

Ramon Magsaysay Awards 2021

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Trust Board (RMAF) announced this year’s election consisting of four individuals and an organization during a virtual event held on Tuesday, August 31st.

Philippine fisherman Roberto Ka Dodoy Ballon of Zamboanga Sibugay is being recognized for his inspiring determination in leading his fellow fishermen to revive a dying fishing industry by creating a sustainable marine environment for this and future generations, and the example its shining on how the daily actions of heroism can be truly extraordinary and transformative.

The 53-year-old fisherman led his community in preserving the coastal environment that has been damaged by the rampant transformation of fish reservoirs.

Southeast Asia Steven Muncy is the founder of Community and Family Service International (CFSI), in 1989, an organization that provides humanitarian work to people displaced by persecution, armed conflict, disasters, and other extremely difficult circumstances.

Muncy is known for his unwavering belief in the goodness of man which arouses in others the desire to serve; his lifelong commitment to humanitarian work, refugee assistance and peacebuilding; and his unstinting quest for dignity, peace and harmony for people in extremely difficult circumstances in Asia.

Firdausi Qadri from Bangladesh is known for her lifelong passion and dedication to the scientific profession; her vision of building the human and physical infrastructure that will benefit the next generation of Bangladeshi scientists, especially women scientists, and her tireless contributions to vaccine development, advanced biotechnology therapies and critical research that have saved millions precious lives.

Muhammad Amjad Saqib of Pakistan is being known for his intelligence and compassion that enabled him to establish the largest microfinance institution in Pakistan; his inspiring belief that human kindness and solidarity will find ways to eradicate poverty; and his determination to stay with a mission that has already helped millions of Pakistani families.

Indonesia’s Oversight Body is being recognized for Developing Leadership in an Organization for its highly principled crusade for an independent media organization. The group is also cited for its energetic use of investigative journalism, documentaries and digital technology in its quest to transform Indonesia’s media landscape, and its commitment to a vision of people themselves as creators of the media and creators of their world.

We draw a lot of hope from the Magsaysay laureates of 2021 and we have a lot to celebrate! In these difficult times, we need to hear their good and uplifting stories. It reminds us that more than ever, in difficult times, the greatness of the soul is among us! said RMAF in a statement.

Founded in 1958, the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award celebrates the memory and example of leadership of the seventh President of the Philippines, whose name is named and given each year to individuals or organizations in Asia displaying the same selfless service and transformative influence that ruled the life of the late and beloved Filipino leader.

The 2021 Magsaysay Prize winners are one in their commitment to building solutions to vital and complex issues in their societies. Theirs is a moral courage that is not unexplained by oppressive systems, or social divisions, or institutional resistance, or deep cultural prejudices. By embracing the challenges of their respective advocates, these leaders take bold, creative, and empowering actions that engage others to do the same. Perhaps the most powerful influence of their leadership can be seen in the increased moral courage through the many lives they have touched and inspired, the Foundation said.

The five Magsaysay 2021 Prize winners will each receive a certificate, a medallion resembling the late President and a cash prize. They will be formally awarded the Magsaysay Award during the Formal Presentation Ceremonies to be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Ramon Magsaysay Center in Manila.





