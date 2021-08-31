International
Filipino fisherman from Zamboanga Sibugay leads RM Awards – Manila Newsletter
A pro-environmental fisherman from the Philippines, a humanitarian worker from Southeast Asia, a dedicated microfinance founder from Pakistan, a passionate medical scientist from Bangladesh and a cross-media multimedia group promoting media independence in Indonesia are this year’s beneficiaries of Asia top price. , Ramon Magsaysay Awards.
The Ramon Magsaysay Award Trust Board (RMAF) announced this year’s election consisting of four individuals and an organization during a virtual event held on Tuesday, August 31st.
Philippine fisherman Roberto Ka Dodoy Ballon of Zamboanga Sibugay is being recognized for his inspiring determination in leading his fellow fishermen to revive a dying fishing industry by creating a sustainable marine environment for this and future generations, and the example its shining on how the daily actions of heroism can be truly extraordinary and transformative.
The 53-year-old fisherman led his community in preserving the coastal environment that has been damaged by the rampant transformation of fish reservoirs.
Southeast Asia Steven Muncy is the founder of Community and Family Service International (CFSI), in 1989, an organization that provides humanitarian work to people displaced by persecution, armed conflict, disasters, and other extremely difficult circumstances.
Muncy is known for his unwavering belief in the goodness of man which arouses in others the desire to serve; his lifelong commitment to humanitarian work, refugee assistance and peacebuilding; and his unstinting quest for dignity, peace and harmony for people in extremely difficult circumstances in Asia.
Firdausi Qadri from Bangladesh is known for her lifelong passion and dedication to the scientific profession; her vision of building the human and physical infrastructure that will benefit the next generation of Bangladeshi scientists, especially women scientists, and her tireless contributions to vaccine development, advanced biotechnology therapies and critical research that have saved millions precious lives.
Muhammad Amjad Saqib of Pakistan is being known for his intelligence and compassion that enabled him to establish the largest microfinance institution in Pakistan; his inspiring belief that human kindness and solidarity will find ways to eradicate poverty; and his determination to stay with a mission that has already helped millions of Pakistani families.
Indonesia’s Oversight Body is being recognized for Developing Leadership in an Organization for its highly principled crusade for an independent media organization. The group is also cited for its energetic use of investigative journalism, documentaries and digital technology in its quest to transform Indonesia’s media landscape, and its commitment to a vision of people themselves as creators of the media and creators of their world.
We draw a lot of hope from the Magsaysay laureates of 2021 and we have a lot to celebrate! In these difficult times, we need to hear their good and uplifting stories. It reminds us that more than ever, in difficult times, the greatness of the soul is among us! said RMAF in a statement.
Founded in 1958, the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award celebrates the memory and example of leadership of the seventh President of the Philippines, whose name is named and given each year to individuals or organizations in Asia displaying the same selfless service and transformative influence that ruled the life of the late and beloved Filipino leader.
The 2021 Magsaysay Prize winners are one in their commitment to building solutions to vital and complex issues in their societies. Theirs is a moral courage that is not unexplained by oppressive systems, or social divisions, or institutional resistance, or deep cultural prejudices. By embracing the challenges of their respective advocates, these leaders take bold, creative, and empowering actions that engage others to do the same. Perhaps the most powerful influence of their leadership can be seen in the increased moral courage through the many lives they have touched and inspired, the Foundation said.
The five Magsaysay 2021 Prize winners will each receive a certificate, a medallion resembling the late President and a cash prize. They will be formally awarded the Magsaysay Award during the Formal Presentation Ceremonies to be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Ramon Magsaysay Center in Manila.
N SNSHRRUES P TOR THE BULLETIN BULLETIN
CLICK K TOTU P SR TS REGISTERED
Sources
2/ https://mb.com.ph/2021/08/31/filipino-fisherman-from-zamboanga-sibugay-leads-rm-awardees/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos