Afghanistan faces major humanitarian crisis as foreign troops leave: UN
The situation on the ground today is indeed of an impending humanitarian catastrophe.
Isabelle Moussard Carlsen
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
Grandi, however, noted that “the vast majority of Afghans, about 39 million,” still remain inside Afghanistan.
“They need us governments, humanitarians, ordinary citizens to stay with them and stay on track,” he said.
Kabul fell to the Taliban in mid-August, when the US was preparing to withdraw its military presence from the country after 20 years. Since then, there have been reports of violence by the Islamic militant group, including a suicide bomb attack that killed more than 180 people, and US drone strikes against ISIS-K targets.
Isabelle Moussard Carlsen, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan, told Street Signs Asia on Monday that half the country needs help, and half the children are malnourished after “decades of conflict and drought “
The population is “very vulnerable” and has no access to food, water, education and health care, she said.
“The situation on the ground today is really a humanitarian catastrophe that is coming,” she said.
Help response
The World Health Organization announced on Monday that 12.5 metric tons of medicine and medical supplies had landed in Afghanistan, for the first time since the country came under Taliban control.
The supplies included trauma kits and emergency medical equipment and were “sufficient to cover the basic health needs of more than 200,000 people, as well as to provide 3,500 surgical procedures and treat 6,500 trauma patients,” the UN health agency said. -That said in a statement.
However, the WHO also said that supplies could “partially” replenish “reserves” and ensure that services could continue “for now”.
A Afghanistan’s “worsening drought” also threatens the livelihoods of more than 7 million people in the country who rely on agriculture and livestock, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in a statement this month.
Carlsen of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs described the aid as “widely distributed” on Monday ahead of the WHO announcement.
The UN and its partners have one The $ 1.3 billion response plan in Afghanistan but only about 40% is funded and $ 800 million more is needed, the humanitarian agency said.
Aid workers are identifying priorities in Afghanistan and trying to provide essential services in the country, Carlsen said.
“It is very important for the international community to understand that the humanitarian forces will not abandon the people of Afghanistan,” she said.
“We are standing up and giving. And to do that, we will need all the tools to be able to respond to the impending crisis.”
CNBC’s Amanda Macias contributed to this report.
