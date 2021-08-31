Speed ​​limit in Paris: The city hits the brakes regularly at 30 km / h





But will it work? There are questions as to whether the rule – which limits drivers to 30 kilometers per hour (19 miles per hour) – will actually reduce emissions. Some critics say it will worsen traffic congestion in the city during peak hours and may even increase pollution.

This will depend in part on whether drivers are so fed up with the speed limit that they choose to travel in other ways.

To further deter drivers from taking vehicles in the city, authorities are getting rid of 60,000 of Paris’s 144,000 parking spaces on public roads to make them “more accessible to all” and make better use of underground parking . Some sidewalks will be widened – allowing more walking space, as well as trees and plants – and new cycle lanes will be installed.

According to a Paris City Hall poll, 59% of the city’s residents were in favor of the new border, which went into effect on Monday, but opposition was much higher in the wider le-de-France region, at 61 %.

A delivery driver stuck in traffic on Monday said the change had been “terrible”. “With deliveries, it’s awful. We don’t have time. I’ve been in traffic jams everywhere. We don’t have time,” he told CNN BFMTV, which did not give his name. Another driver said it was as if car drivers were traveling on “electric scooters”, calling the rule “crazy”. Paris Deputy Mayor David Belliard, who is in charge of transport, told BFMTV that the hope was that the border would allow more people to drive altogether and encourage more walking, public transport use and bicycles. On Sunday, he posted a tweet to avoid online criticism of the new rule. “A friendly explanation of what those who oppose speeding say: NO, a speed limit of 30 km / h does not increase pollution … But it actually improves safety for cyclists and pedestrians, reduces noise and makes the city quieter , ” he wrote. City officials said the change would reduce total road accidents by about 25% and fatal accidents by 40%, indicating a World Health Organization Study with Noise pollution will also be halved, they estimate, saying traffic noise had negative physical and psychological impacts, including stress, insomnia and depression. The rule change comes after a public consultation held in October and November 2020, involving more than 5,700 people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/31/europe/paris-speed-limit-climate-change-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos