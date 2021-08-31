No Ontario vaccine passport announcement comes Tuesday as the province sees 525 new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of Ontario Health, is scheduled to hold a conference on COVID-19 at 3pm ET. You can see it directly in this story.

The province is not making an announcement about a vaccine passport system in Ontario on Tuesday, says a spokesman for Prime Minister Doug Ford’s office.

Sources with knowledge of a plan to create a form of vaccine certification commonly known as a vaccine passport in Ontario previously told CBC News it was expected to be unveiled earlier this week.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine passport would be discussed at a cabinet meeting scheduled for today. Sources say that while some cabinet members are against a vaccine passport, the program will continue.

Pressure has mounted on the Ford government in recent weeks to create some sort of vaccine passport as the province navigates the fourth wave of the delta-driven pandemic.

Although Ford once held daily COVID-19 conferences earlier in the pandemic, the prime minister has not faced questions from the media in more than a month. Millions of students in the province will also return to school next week.

Many local health officers, as well as mayors of some of Ontario’s largest cities and independent medical experts, have publicly joined the vaccine passport committee, saying a clear, effective system is needed throughout the province for avoid confusion and curb the current wave.

Quebec, BC and Manitoba have already published plans for their versions of the vaccine passport system.

Until recently, Ontario resisted the idea, with Ford saying it did not want a “divided society.”

The province has also said Ontarians have the option of printing their own electronic vaccination receipts if necessary, though critics have pointed out that prints are susceptible to counterfeiting.

The 7-day average of cases reaches 700

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 525 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the seven-day average of daily cases reached 700, its highest point in nearly three months.

Out of 460 cases today with a known vaccination status:

326, or about 71 percent, were unvaccinated.

43, or nine percent, had a single dose.

91, or approximately 20 percent, had two doses.

Raw province data on case vaccination status do not include age breakdown. This, and the fact that the populations of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Ontario vary greatly in size and demographics, are important warnings to note.

As of yesterday, there were 336 people with COVID-19 in the hospital. Of these, 158 were being treated for COVID-related critical illness in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of five other people with COVID-19. A ministry spokesman said in an email that three of the deaths occurred more than two months ago and were included in the update following a cleanup of data from Ontario Public Health.

Here are some key indicators and figures of the pandemic fromDaily provincial update of the Ministry of Health:

The seven-day moving average of daily cases: 702, the highest since June 8, 2021.

Tests in the last 24 hours: 19,643, with a nationwide positivity rate of 3.1 percent.

Active cases: 5,868.

Patients in the ICUwith COVID-related diseases: 158; 93you need a fan to breathe.

Number of dead: 9,503.

vaccination: 31,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered by public health units on Sunday. About 76.4 percent of eligible Ontarians, or those aged 12 and over, have now taken two doses.