New Zealand police set up blockade checkpoints outside the largest city





Police in New Zealand are setting up checkpoints south of Auckland, the country’s largest city, to prevent people from moving illegally between regions with varying levels of virus restrictions. Checkpoints on the outskirts of Auckland will stop vehicles and question drivers, ensuring there is no non-essential movement around the region, Andrew Coster, the country’s police commissioner, said in a statement. New Zealand has been in a strict national blockade since August 17, as a single case of the more contagious Delta variant was identified in the community. The country has since reported more than 600 cases, with 33 hospitalizations. Starting Wednesday, most of New Zealand will move into a more severe Level 3 block, while Auckland will remain below the heaviest level of restrictions for another two weeks. Crossing the border between regions is allowed only in very limited circumstances, including for shipments of goods, to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine or to care for a sick person.

The blockades are another example of the challenges that the Delta variant has posed to countries that have followed a Covid Zero approach, aiming to eliminate the virus entirely in their territories and then keep it out with strict border rules. New Zealand committed to that plan early on, and its success has allowed residents to live almost without restrictions for most of the pandemic. In total, the country has reported less than 3,600 cases and only 26 deaths. In northern Auckland, Maori tribesmen have been consulting with police about setting up community-run checkpoints to prevent Aucklanders from traveling to the Northland region after easing restrictions later this week. The Tai Tokerau Border Control community-led group, which uses the Maori name for the region, ran checkpoints alongside police during the blockade in recent years. The group is discouraged from doing so under current restrictions due to the more contagious nature of the Delta variant, police said. We were being forced into the situation because we were controlling with ours Marat Maori word for a community house and elders, they are very concerned, Reuben Taipari, a coordinator for the group, told New Zealand media Stuff, by groups wishing to run their own checkpoints. They are almost asking us to stay.

