



MOSKW The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday blamed the Russian government for failing to investigate the abduction and murder a decade ago of one of the country’s most prominent human rights defenders, Natalya Estemirova. court ruled that the Russian authorities had failed in the full investigation of the murder, and she noted the contradictions in the dossier of evidence which led to the suspicion that the investigation had been effective. She gave Ms. Estemirova’s relatives 20,000 euros, or about $ 23,600, in compensation. But the court also ruled that authorities could not be held directly responsible for the murder. The case had become emblematic of the brutal methods and lack of accountability of the Russian security services in suppressing an Islamic insurgency in Chechnya that coincided with the first years of the American wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Rights groups say Russia’s tactics, never officially recognized by the government, focused on illegal policies of enforcing collective responsibility, in which members of insurgent families were targeted or their homes burned to force fighters to surrender. Mrs. Estemirova, a well-known researcher at Memorial, a rights group, had documented for years victims of kidnappings, extrajudicial killings and house burnings in Chechnya. She was abducted from a sidewalk in Grozny, the Chechen capital, in July 2009, and her bullet-riddled body was later found in a field. She died just like the people she was trying to help, said Tanya Lokshina, associate director for Human Rights Watch for Europe and Central Asia. I kept thinking about him for many years and I think now, what he felt when he pulled into that car and put a bag over his head, Ms. Lokshina said. She became the character of one of her stories, stories she had told for years and died like many of them. Years of inconclusive investigations followed, as is customary with politically motivated killings in Russia. Rights groups pointed his finger in the Russian security forces that Ms. Estemirova had involved in abuses.

Government investigators blamed the insurgents, saying they intended to embarrass the Chechen regional government led by Ramzan A. Kadyrov, a former insurgent himself whose family had sided with the government. The Investigative Committee, a Russian law enforcement agency, did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment. The European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, France, is the final settlement on human rights issues in Russia. The Russian government is obliged to abide by its decisions, part of an early post-Soviet effort to integrate Russia into the wider European human rights architecture. Estemirova v. Russia was one of the highest profile cases to appear in court in years, and Tuesday’s ruling represented a partial justification for Ms. Estemirova’s sister, Svetlana Estemirova, who filed the appeal in 2011. Svetlana Estemirova had asked the court to find out that the Russian security services had violated her sisters’ right to life under an article of the European Convention on Human Rights. The court has repeatedly ruled against the Russian government, including in numerous cases of enforced disappearances in Chechnya. In the finally successful Russian campaign to quell an Islamic insurgency in Chechnya during the second post-Soviet war in the Second Regions, which began in 1999, targeting family members of fighters became a commercial tactic against the Russian insurgency. . US commanders in Iraq and Afghanistan, on the other hand, have said they did not intentionally target family members. Rights groups estimate that about 5,000 people went missing during the Russian operations and have documented the practice of burning the punitive house and kidnapping family members to force the surrender of insurgent relatives.

Mrs. Estemirova was a key witness in the culmination of this campaign in the 2000s, traveling to Chechen villages to collect and publish stories of violent disappearances and other abuses. It is disappointing that the decision is only partial, Ms. Lokshina told Human Rights Watch, of the court’s decision not to directly implicate security forces in the killings. But, she added, she still delivers a little justice and some closure to Natalia’s relatives and colleagues.

