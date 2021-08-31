Liberals promise to boost mental health services by joining the Tories, NDP

OTTAWA – Liberal leader Justin Trudeau focused Tuesday’s campaign messages on party promises to improve access to mental health services nationwide, something his top opponents have also vowed to do.

Trudeau unveiled the Mental Health Transfer to Canada that would provide permanent funding for the participating provinces and territories to create better, more accessible and free services with an initial investment of $ 4.5 billion over five years.

This funding and this new transfer means everything, from the shortest waiting time to more mental health professionals at work, Trudeau said, speaking on the outskirts of Ottawa, Kanata.

Liberals are also pledging $ 500 million over four years to introduce a student-centered mental health fund to reduce waiting times by hiring up to 1,200 new mental health care counselors in post-secondary institutions. Ten percent a year will go to autochthon-run schools and operate.

If you have been in crisis and faced with a waiting list, if you are a student trying to pay rent and the therapist, you know there is still a lot of work to be done, Trudeau said. Mental health should be a priority even within our healthcare system.

Similar to the Conservatives, they are committed to implementing a three-digit national mental health and suicide prevention hotline.

The Canadian Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission is in the process of holding a public hearing consultations on the advantages and challenges associated with implementing a separate hotline after Parliament sparked a Conservative motion to consolidate regional numbers.

Taking action against the growing mental health crisis in Canada throughout the duration of the pandemic is a key pillar of the Conservative platform.

They also plan to establish an agreement with the provinces and territories where a portion of Health Transfer to Canada goes directly to improving access to mental health services.

The party platform says they will encourage employers to add mental health coverage to employee benefit plans by offering a 25 per cent tax credit on the cost of mental health coverage for the first three years.

In addition, they will create a $ 150 million three-year grant program for nonprofits and charities offering mental health and wellness programs.

Liberals, meanwhile, if re-elected, would aim to include mental health as a specific element of occupational health and safety under Canada’s Labor Code, and urge federated regulators to take preventative steps to address stress. and workplace injuries.

The MDP has promised more broadly to include some privatized mental health services currently under the umbrella of Canada’s public system.

As a first step, a new democratic government would bring mental health care to uninsured Canadians by ensuring that people without coverage for mental health services have access to these supports without worrying about cost, according to their platform.

The party also notes that their proposed pharmacy plan would help mitigate the huge costs of medicines.

They would also like to create a national perinatal mental health strategy to support pre- and post-natal families, but provide little detail about what it would involve.

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, Margaret Eaton, national CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association said she is pleased to see federal parties prioritizing mental health in the campaign.

This has been coming for a long time. People in Canada have ended up waiting. Made with long waiting times, having to pay out of pocket for mental health services and limited coverage through employer insurance plans, not to mention the impact of the pandemic on our mental health, Eaton said.

Speaking specifically of the Liberal announcement, she said the commitment to create a new federal transfer for mental health would help fill gaps in funding for out-of-hospital services and family physician offices. But the question remains: how will the party hold the provinces accountable for this?

The question of course now is, how much will this transfer bring? How will it hold the provinces and territories responsible for providing mental health care where it is most needed? Our mental health system needs adjustment and courageous leadership on all sides is essential. We started strongly with commitments from most parties at this stage of the campaign, but we need to see more discussions about how and how, she said.