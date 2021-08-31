International
Milan apartment block fire “closely reminded of Grenfell Tower” says mayor
Milan Mayor Beppe Sala compared a fire in a tower in Milan on Sunday to the Grenfell Tower fire in London because of the way the flames apparently spread to his dress.
The fire in the Torre del Moro apartment block, an 18-storey apartment building in Milan, started on the 15th floor and first rose to the top of the building, before moving down an “unnatural” street. reported the Italian newspaper Corriere della Serawith
“The causes of the fire are still being investigated,” said Milan Mayor Beppe Sala in a Facebook postwith
“What became clear at the outset, however, is that the building’s exterior cladding caught fire very quickly, in a dynamic that closely resembled the Grenfell Tower fire in London a few years ago.”
The fire is reported to have spread through the building’s cladding
The 60-meter-high building was lined with materials including aluminum and polystyrene, Tha Corriere della Serawith
The fire, which started on Aug. 29 around 5:30 p.m., engulfed the building’s exterior, which burned and fell onto the street.
Despite the speed of the fire, all residents who were in their homes when the fire started were safely evacuated.
“When we arrived, the fire had a normal flow, namely from the 15th floor and up,” a firefighter told Corriere della Sera.
“When the first team entered, the tower was immediately engulfed in flames and the fire fell unnaturally, as evidence found in the lining not only non-refractory material but also fuel capable of expanding the fire quickly.”
#Milano #zjarr skyscraper: flames under control, our teams are advancing from the inside to the upper floors of the building. There are 15 used vehicles, over 50 i # firefightersWith Aerial reconnaissance images from the helicopter. [#29agosto 20:00] pic.twitter.com/dKtm1eznUi
– Fire Brigade (@emergenzavvf) August 29, 2021
Emergency services in Milan are trying to put out the fire
Authorities fear the high temperature of the fire may have melted the steel columns of the building, meaning there is a risk of it now collapsing, reports Guardianwith
The cause of the fire in Torro del Moro and the speed with which it spread is currently under investigation.
Deputy Prosecutor Tiziana Sicilano, who is co-ordinating the fire investigation, said the remnants of the coated panels were “burned like cardboard”.
According to Corriere della Sera, the interior cladding of the cladding panels on the building facade would have “acted like gasoline”.
In addition, some of the tenants of the building said the fire system inside the building may also have failed, with residents saying “leaks” between the tenth and fifteenth floors do not provide water.
The tower is only ten years old
The tower was completed in 2011, leading the mayor to question how the fire managed to destroy the building so quickly.
“My hope is that the responsibilities will be ascertained quickly,” Sala said. “Torre del Moro was built a little over 10 years ago and it is not acceptable for such a modern building to be completely vulnerable.”
The Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017, which killed 72 people, spread through the building’s clothing system and trapped residents inside. An official investigation into the disaster is still ongoing after it was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Grenfell Tower Fire started a discussion about hazardous clothing materials used for high-rise buildings in the UK, with the Royal Institute of British Architects criticizing the government for its “naive” decision to fund only the removal of Grenfell-style clothing in dwellings above a certain height.
The main photo is by Piero Cruciatti via Getty Images.
