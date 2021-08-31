Population over 5 million for the first time since 1851

The country’s population was estimated at 5.01 million in April, new figures from the Central Statistics Office show today.

This marks the first time the population has grown over five million since the 1851 census, when the comparable population was 5.11 million.

It also represents an increase of 2.19 million or 77% at the lowest point recorded in the 1961 census.

The CSO said the combination of positive net migration and natural growth resulted in population growth of 34,000 (0.7%) in the year to April 2021.

He noted that this was smaller than the increase of 55,900 (1.1%) a year ago.

Today’s figures show there were 55,500 births and 32,700 deaths from April, giving a natural population increase of 22,800.

This is the lowest level of natural growth recorded since population estimates in 2000, the CSO said.

CSO figures also show that the number of immigrants in the State from April to April is estimated at 65,200, while the number of immigrants from the State is estimated at 54,000.

These combined flows yielded positive net migration – more people arrived than left – of 11,200 a year through April, up from 28,900 last year.

The Dublin region experienced weak annual growth and increased its population by just 8,300 people to five, an increase of 0.6%.

Dublin’s population in April this year was estimated at 1.43 million people, which equates to 28.5% of the country’s total population.

Meanwhile, the population aged 65 and over grew by 22,200 (3.1%) per year by April 2021.

There were 742,300 people living in Ireland aged 65 and over in April, an increase of 17.9% since April 2016, the CSO said.

Commenting on the results, statistician James Hegarty said: “Ireland’s population was estimated at 5.01 million in April 2021, which is the first time the population has grown over five million since the 1851 census, when the comparable population was 5.11 million.

“The total population on the island of Ireland in 1851 was 6.6 million,” he added.

He also said that today’s figures cover the 12 months to April 2021 and they reflect some of the demographic and social impacts of Covid-19.

The statistician told RTÉ News at One that migration to Ireland is a factor causing the country’s population to grow to over 5 million people.

Hegarty said that in 2021, more than 30,000 Irish people returned to live in Ireland, while 22,000 Irish people went to live abroad.

“So 7,000 more Irish returned to live in Ireland than left to live abroad and this is only the third time since 2010 that more Irish have returned than left,” he declared.

He said the total population has increased by about 6% since 2016, while there has been an increase of about 18% in those over the age of 65.

He also said that Dublin makes up just under a third of the Irish population, its growth within the year was around 8,000, while it tripled this amount last year.

There was a pattern in the 2016 Census when about 5,000 more people left Dublin than arrived in the capital, a pattern he said “that could have accelerated during the pandemic as well”.

Commenting on today’s figures, KBC Bank Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said that while there is a trend that facilitates in international standards an extraordinary rate of population growth in Ireland, the slowdown in the past year can be significantly attributed to the constraints of related to the pandemic in international travel.

“This suggests room for a compensatory return to the pace of population growth over the next two years,” Hughes said.

“On the other hand, this suggests that demographic factors appear to remain an important source of support and pressure for the Irish economy for some time to come,” he added.