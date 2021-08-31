Afghan Neighbors Provide Millions of Refugee Housing Assistance | Afghanistan

Connect with us

Neighboring Afghanistan has been offered millions in aid if they are willing to temporarily shelter tens of thousands of refugees, ahead of security checks clearing them of transit to Europe and the US, but Pakistan and other border states have warned they will no longer receive many refugees forever.

Iran could see a large influx of refugees, mostly Hazara Shiites, arriving in the country by land. Refugee specialists inside Iran have suggested that up to 7,000 people were crossing the border illegally per day, without serious control over the entire 980 km (608 mile) border and very little international assistance.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas traveled to Turkey, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Qatar in a bid to gain co-operation in the regions and reach an understanding on refugee processing, as well as to discuss the reopening of Kabul International Airport with the assistance of Qatar and Turkey.

Qatar’s foreign minister said he was still trying to convince the Taliban that charter flights overseas would not resume unless foreign nationals, with security support, were given a role in running the airport.

Afghans board a Qatari transport plane as they are evacuated from Afghanistan.
Qatar has long played a key role in mediating with the Taliban, and also acting as the first stop for the more than 100,000 people involved in the recent evacuation.

Maas, in Islamabad, said the EU was providing 100 million (85 million) aid and Germany another 500 million to neighboring countries to help manage the border and fight extremism.

Germany has promised to take more than 40,000 people fleeing Afghanistan, but has also said it does not want to advertise official refugee collection points in Kabul as this will only lead to security difficulties.

Pakistani Ambassador to Germany Mohammad Faisal had previously said that his country had received many refugees from Afghanistan, as it had already sheltered between 3 and 4 million. He told the Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel that it was now for the richest and largest countries that have said a word in Afghanistan over the past 20 years to receive refugees.

Maas said the coming days and weeks would reveal whether the Taliban government was willing to offer free passage to those Afghans who want to leave as promised.

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry said after Maas’s visit: For security reasons, the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan border is now completely closed and there is no land crossing through the Termez checkpoint. In the near future, there are no plans to open the Termez checkpoint.

He said any attempt to cross the border, regardless of their reasons, would be suppressed in accordance with Uzbek legislation.

However, the ministry did not rule out the possibility of refugees being assigned to specific European countries, but is seeking clarity on how this will be administered and how long the refugees will remain in transit. Turkmenistan also told the EU and Germany its border was closed, citing Covid as the reason.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: “This is an essential moment in the history of Afghanistan. The international community must remain committed. Humanitarian aid must flow. Do not allow an economic collapse to occur in Afghanistan. A vacuum is in no one’s interest. Instability is in no one’s interest. An exodus of refugees cannot be stopped within the region.

Afghan people expect to enter Pakistan through the Chaman border crossing.
Maas said an early test would be whether a comprehensive government is formed, explaining that it is important that non-Taliban-supported Afghans feel represented.

Talks on reopening the international airport remain stalled. Turkey, through its Qatari offices, has tried to gain a foothold in Afghanistan, but is facing doubts. President Recep Tayyip Erdo .an has said that Turkey is the only credible country that can stabilize Afghanistan, remarks that neither Pakistan nor Iran will like.

If the European political class aims to prevent an influx of migrants at the 2015 rate, neglecting the border with Afghanistan could still be a problem.

The scale of the refugee problem largely ignored by Iran was underlined by suggestions that up to 7,000 Afghans have crossed a largely uneducated border in recent days.

In an interview with the Iranian newspaper Etemad, Fatemeh Ashrafi, president of the Association for the Protection of Refugee Women and Children, said the number of refugees had fluctuated between 3 and 4 million people, adding that only a third of them had legal residence permits. .

Ashrafi said: “If we take into account the tuition fee per capita of $ 600 per student per year, multiply that $ 600 by the number of Afghan students studying in public schools (500,000).” [we get] a figure of more than $ 300 million. The contribution of international assistance in this area is less than $ 5 per year.

She added: Up to 500,000 people entered Iran in the last four months. Last month, there were 15 full flights from Afghanistan to Iran each week. Of course, the people who came to Iran with these flights have entered Iran with tourist visas and pilgrimage, and many times these people have entered from the land borders and often [illegally] in the form of smuggling. That number has risen at the same time as the Taliban are advancing in Afghanistan, so after the Taliban took control of Kabul, according to relevant sources, it has reached more than 7,000 people a day through illegal channels.

Afghan Shiites and Hazaras formed the initial waves of refugees, but recently this mix has shifted significantly towards Sunni and Pashtun-speaking Afghanistan, in part due to the expulsion from Pakistan of some refugees within its borders.

