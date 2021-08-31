International
The banned BBC journalist says Russia moves in the opposite direction in the final report | Russia
The BBC correspondent in Moscow used her final dispatch before her expulsion from Russia from the Kremlin to warn that the country was moving in the opposite direction when it came to free speech and press freedoms.
Sarah Rainsford recorded the moments after she was withdrawn by the authorities at the airport on a return trip to Moscow and informed that the Russian security service FSB had stopped him forever from the country.
Do I look like a threat? I’m a journalist, Rainsford told officials, one of whom responded by saying: I know, I know. We checked all the information for you.
Rainsford, who first came to what was then the Soviet Union as a teenager, has reported from Russia for two decades, defining the reign of Vladimir Putin.
She stopped at the airport in Moscow after returning from Belarus, where she had angered supporters of President’s President and Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko, asking him about his regimes over the mass repression of peaceful protesters.
IN its final delivery, she reported and spoke to Russian journalists who complained about the deteriorating situation for press freedom in the country. They included a journalist on Dozhd TV, a station that has been added to the growing blacklist of entities who, she said, had to declare their hostile status whenever they published any news.
I am leaving a country where I first came when the Soviet Union disintegrated, when free speech, or freedoms, were new and precious. It feels like today’s Russia is moving in the opposite direction, Rainsford said at the end of her report.
Rainsford was allowed by airport authorities to enter Russia after she was stopped, but only to get things done and was told her visa would not be renewed. She was told this was because of what had happened to a Russian reporter in London two years ago.
Recounting her conversations with officials from the Russian government, she said they had continued to refer to her deportation as nothing personal.
They continued to refer to reciprocal action, but they refused to even deal with the fact that I was labeled as a threat to national security, she said in her report.
They said it was just a technical move, but at a time when Russia is seeing more and more enemies around, it really feels like I am now on the list.
Reporters Without Borders said pressure on Russia’s independent media had grown steadily since anti-government protests in 2011 and 2012, citing what it called draconian laws, blocking websites and mainstream media that were curbed or removed. existence.
The BBC said it was continuing efforts to change the Russian decision. Broadcasting CEO Tim Davie said earlier this month that the eviction was a direct attack on media freedom.
A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, posted a statement earlier this month. statements on her personal Telegram account saying the Rainsfords visa had been withdrawn indefinitely.
Zakharova added that it was in retaliation for an action by the British authorities to deny the visa extension for a journalist to an unnamed Russian news agency in 2019, as well as a refusal to provide a visa for any replacement.
The UK Office for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) has said that Russian journalists continue to work freely in the UK, provided they operate within the law and regulatory framework.
