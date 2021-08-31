70 percent of adults in Europe are fully vaccinated





About 70 per cent of adults in the European Union have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, EU officials said on Tuesday, an achievement that puts the bloc among world leaders in vaccinations despite a slow start earlier this year and troubling disagreements between states. member. After an annoying start, the European Union overtook the United States in vaccinations last month, as campaigns taken together in 27-nation blocs grew at a faster pace than anywhere else in the world. Tuesday’s announcement marked the meeting of a self-appointed deadline that once seemed far from achievable. While vaccination rates have slowed this month, it has not yet reached a ceiling that some experts and officials feared would hit over the summer. Taking into account children and adolescents, more than 55 per cent of the total EU population is fully vaccinated, compared with 52 per cent in the United States, 61 per cent in Israel and 64 per cent in Britain.

Those figures, however, mask the large differences between those of the EU, which the authorities in Brussels may have difficulty addressing as each member state runs its own vaccination campaign.

While more than 80 percent of adults are fully vaccinated in Belgium, Denmark and Portugal, and more than 75 percent in countries like Spain and the Netherlands, the figure drops to 45 percent in Latvia, 31 percent in Romania and 20 percent in Bulgaria. The pandemic is not over, said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the executive arm of the blocs, as she celebrated the achievement on Tuesday. We need more. I urge everyone who can be vaccinated. Some countries, such as France and Italy, have implemented strong incentives for people to get vaccinated by seeking Covid passages to dine in restaurants or enter cultural venues. (Permission can also be obtained with a negative test result.) Significant sections of the population were vaccinated after the crossings took effect, and opposition remained limited. But it is another story in Eastern European countries that could threaten the pandemic-dealing blocks in the fall and winter. In Bulgaria, misinformation about the virus, poor trust in institutions and the lack of a communication strategy to combat vaccine reluctance have plagued vaccination efforts, including among the elderly. Romania, despite low vaccination rates, has sold doses to another EU country, Ireland, to avoid losing them, and donated them to other neighboring countries.

On Tuesday, Ms von der Leyen said the European Union needed to help the rest of the world get vaccinated, but diplomacy efforts on vaccines have so far proved limited due to the lack of a coordinated approach by the 27-nation bloc for sell or donate doses. Many countries in European Union neighbors, such as Kosovo, Montenegro, northern Macedonia and Tunisia, need doses and have the highest number of deaths in the world by population size. As a sign of new concern over the pandemic, the European Union on Tuesday recommended that its member states reinstate travel restrictions for visitors from the United States, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and northern Macedonia.

