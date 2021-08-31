International
Conservative MPs meet to elect Manitoba’s next prime minister, who will lead for 2 months
The Manitobans will soon meet their 23rd Prime Minister.
The Progressive Conservative MFAs will elect their interim leader and, subsequently, Manitoba’s next prime minister at a group meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The elected official will be sworn in as prime minister, following the holding of the current office, Brian Pallister, on Wednesday morning.
The party will provide the information at 6 pm after making the decision in a closed-door meeting that started at 2 pm
The new prime minister and interim party leader is expected to take office in just two months. PCs are holding a leadership race, with three candidates vying to compete for the nomination so far, but a winner will not be crowned until October 30th.
Conservatives must elect the next prime minister from their current JCE.
The decision faced by the Progressive Conservative MLA does not often occur in Canadian politics, as a retired prime minister usually stays in office until the leadership vote is over.
Popularity fell
Pallister announced his retirement from the politician earlier this month. He revealed earlier this week that he would bow as prime minister on Wednesday at 8am
The decision of the Prime Minister to resign after the decline of his personal popularity and the popularity of his party.
Pallisterhas suffered personal damage this summer, making comments about settlers that were perceived minimizing the damage of colonization. He apologized weeks later, but not before one of his cabinet ministers resigned and cracks in the party party began to appear.
A key contender for the interim leader is Deputy Prime Minister Kelvin Goertzen, a veteran cabinet minister who has no plans to run for leadership. He cannot approve a candidate in the current leadership race because of his role in government.
MFA Steinbach has handled some of the biggest dossiers under Pallister, including health care at a time of reform and education during the pandemic opening months.
There is also a chance that Cathy Cox or Rochelle Squires, both cabinet ministers, will be selected as interim leaders.
There are three people who have stated their intention to run for PC: former Conservative Progressive Cabinet Secretary Heather Stefanson, supporter Shannon Martin and former Conservative MP Shelly Glover.
More than two-thirds of the party group gathered after Stefanson’s offer.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-new-premier-interim-leader-1.6159784
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]