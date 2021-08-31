Conservative MPs meet to elect Manitoba’s next prime minister, who will lead for 2 months

The Manitobans will soon meet their 23rd Prime Minister.

The Progressive Conservative MFAs will elect their interim leader and, subsequently, Manitoba’s next prime minister at a group meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The elected official will be sworn in as prime minister, following the holding of the current office, Brian Pallister, on Wednesday morning.

The party will provide the information at 6 pm after making the decision in a closed-door meeting that started at 2 pm

The new prime minister and interim party leader is expected to take office in just two months. PCs are holding a leadership race, with three candidates vying to compete for the nomination so far, but a winner will not be crowned until October 30th.

Conservatives must elect the next prime minister from their current JCE.

The decision faced by the Progressive Conservative MLA does not often occur in Canadian politics, as a retired prime minister usually stays in office until the leadership vote is over.

Popularity fell

Pallister announced his retirement from the politician earlier this month. He revealed earlier this week that he would bow as prime minister on Wednesday at 8am

The decision of the Prime Minister to resign after the decline of his personal popularity and the popularity of his party.

Pallisterhas suffered personal damage this summer, making comments about settlers that were perceived minimizing the damage of colonization. He apologized weeks later, but not before one of his cabinet ministers resigned and cracks in the party party began to appear.

A key contender for the interim leader is Deputy Prime Minister Kelvin Goertzen, a veteran cabinet minister who has no plans to run for leadership. He cannot approve a candidate in the current leadership race because of his role in government.

MFA Steinbach has handled some of the biggest dossiers under Pallister, including health care at a time of reform and education during the pandemic opening months.

There is also a chance that Cathy Cox or Rochelle Squires, both cabinet ministers, will be selected as interim leaders.

There are three people who have stated their intention to run for PC: former Conservative Progressive Cabinet Secretary Heather Stefanson, supporter Shannon Martin and former Conservative MP Shelly Glover.

More than two-thirds of the party group gathered after Stefanson’s offer.