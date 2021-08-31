US Coronavirus: These 5 states have less than 10% of ICU beds left after Covid-19 invades hospitals

In Georgia, the CEO of Northeast Georgia Systems Health Systems said there were 287 patients with Covid on Monday morning, which is more than the hospital had since January.

“So basically, our hospitals are full,” Carol Burrell said. “We are looking to add space to corridors and conference rooms in waiting areas. Our emergency rooms and our emergency care centers are seeing higher volume than they have seen throughout this pandemic,” she said.

And it’s not just the South now. On Tuesday, Idaho had only four ICU beds available out of 400 general beds in the state, Gov. Brad Little said.

“Last night I visited an almost full arm of the ICU in Boise. What I saw was heartbreaking. Among the Covid-positive patients they were all unvaccinated,” Little said.

“Some were young, two were middle-aged, two patients were pregnant. I was told the average age of the patients was 43. They were all struggling to breathe and most were breathing only with the help of a machine,” he said. the governor in a televised speech Tuesday.

Hospitals across the country have been expanded as cases have increased, but the South, where vaccinations have remained, has been particularly hard hit. Many hospitals have reported oxygen shortages.

On Monday, data presented by a vaccine adviser from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a 16-fold higher hospitalization rate in the unvaccinated population than in the vaccinated population.

“This seems to me to be a strong indication that the current epidemiological curve we are seeing is really a reflection of the failure to vaccinate, not the failure of the vaccine,” said Dr. Matthew F. Daley at the CDC Advisory Committee Meeting on Immunization Practices With

The effect of low vaccination rates can be seen in Kentucky, where hospitals are overcrowded with record numbers of Covid-19 patients and 58 out of 96 hospitals are reporting critical staff shortages, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

“We are living in a reality where some Covid patients who are ill are being treated in their cars when there is no room for them inside the ER or inside the hospital,” Beshear said.

And Mississippi is also struggling, with only nine ICU beds available in the state, Mississippi Deputy Director of Health Jim Craig said Monday.

With the increase in hospitalizations, more deaths have followed. The Central Florida Medical Disaster Coalition has purchased a total of 14 portable morgues to help with the “unprecedented” number of Covid-19 deaths in the region, the organization told CNN.

And among children, cases have “increased exponentially” recently following a drop in early summer, the American Academy of Pediatrics announced on Tuesday.

Last week, about 204,000 children tested positive for Covid-19, a fivefold increase from a month ago, the AAP said. This is the second week that pediatric cases are at levels not seen since the increase last winter, the VET said.

The rise of child infections is worrying experts as parents and students prepare for a new school year.

Thousands of quarantined students

Health experts have been particularly concerned about how cases will proceed as school begins; and with many regions at the beginning of their academic year, thousands of students have already returned to quarantine.

In Florida’s 15 largest school districts, at least 21,869 students and 4,481 staff have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of school, according to a CNN analysis.

At least one extra 45,024 students and staff members have been quarantined or placed under “stay at home” directives due to potential exposure to Covid-19. This is a 62% increase since the last CNN update on Thursday afternoon.

In Texas, after just the first two weeks of school at Fort Worth Independent School District, more than 3,000 students have been quarantined due to close contact with individuals who tested positive for Covid-19.

The district announced a masked mandate earlier this month for all students, staff and guests, despite ongoing legal battles in the state against Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on such mandates.

While vaccines are currently the best protection against the spread of the virus, they have not yet been approved for those under 12 years of age.

But even those children who are entitled to protection are not reaping the full benefits. Children aged 12 to 15 are eligible, but less than half of that group are vaccinated with at least one dose, according to data released Monday by the CDC.

A Virginia county is demanding that student athletes be vaccinated

Virginia’s largest school district is among the first to order vaccines for some of its students. Athletes at Fairfax County Public Schools will need to be vaccinated in order to compete in winter and spring sports, according to a letter from the supervisor.

“Evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 will also be required for participation in any other activity required by a physicist,” Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand wrote in a letter to the community Monday. “This includes the dance team and the step team, as well as off-season practices and training.”

The request starts on November 8th.

Most of the breaks in education in the district’s high schools come from exposure to Covid-19 during athletic activities, the letter said.

Students returned to private tutoring at Fairfax County Schools on August 23rd. Since then, the district has reported at least 177 students and 31 staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Fairfax’s decision comes weeks after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a vaccine mandate for high-risk public school sports.

The mandate applies to approximately 20,000 students and staff participating in football, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, stunt, rugby and bowling, according to a statement from the NYC Department of Education.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul plans to require mandatory weekly Covid-19 testing for state-of-the-art school staff who are not vaccinated, she said Tuesday.

“School staff, anyone who enters that building will have to be vaccinated or subjected to mandatory testing – mandatory testing, and we are in the process of obtaining legal permission for this, as I speak,” Hochul said.

School-level infections can be halved by masking and testing, projections show

While the risk of unvaccinated students becoming infected when they go to school is worrying, a new study shows that camouflage and testing can help prevent infections in at least half of that population.

With the use of the universal mask, less than half of susceptible students — and perhaps as many as a quarter — can become infected with Covid-19 over the same period of time, depending on the level of protection of the student’s body from vaccinations or natural immunity , according to forecasts modeled by researchers from North Carolina State University and published as a pre-print earlier this month.

Adding random tests for half of students every two weeks, and assuming that at least a 70% compliance with isolation requirements for those who test positive, would reduce Covid-19 infections to less than a quarter of all sensitive students in all scenarios, the researchers say. suggested predictions.

The model assumes that in a class of 500, two or three students become infected at the beginning of the school year and that an additional case enters the school each week.

Dr Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, told CBS Ed Ed O’Keefe on Sunday that “we must do everything we can” to minimize cases among school children.

“I do not think we should enter the school year by removing the mitigation that may have worked and probably worked last year to control explosions in the school environment, until we have strong evidence of what works and what does not,” he said. he added, adding measures such as frequent testing and putting students on a social footing “are probably the two most effective steps schools can take.”