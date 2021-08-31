More women than ever running in this election

All the major federal parties have submitted documents to the Canadian Election detailing who will run for them in the next election, closing the door on any further changes to the list of candidates before Canadians vote on September 20th.

All the major parties will compete with an almost complete list of 338 candidates, with the Liberals and the NDP telling CBC News that they have submitted documents to the Canadian Election for a full list.

Liberals say their list of candidates this year includes “health professionals, teachers, indigenous leaders, LGBTQ2 advocates, entrepreneurs, scientists, Olympics and Paralympics, experienced parliamentarians” and others.

The Conservatives also submitted papers for 338 candidates, but had to withdraw a name from the list shortly before Monday 2pm. Troy Myers resigned as a Conservative candidate for Nova Scotia by boarding DartmouthCole Harbor after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.

The party confirmed to CBCNews that while withdrawing Myers’ name in time, it did not secure another candidate in the Canadian election and will not run in this election.

Now that the deadline for submitting candidates has passed, Canada Elections must work to verify that supporting documents are valid and nomination signatures have been verified, a process that officials say should be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

While other national parties were able to give CBCNews numbers, the Green Party was unable to do so until Monday evening. The People’s Party of Canada, however, said it would run about 330 candidates, slightly more than the 315 it ran in 2019.

“As a small party, this was a big logistical challenge, but we managed to surpass our total of 315 candidates in the 2019 election. We are pleased to be able to offer Canadian voters another option besides the founding parties. on almost every trip. this time, “said PPC spokesman Martin Masse.

More women and gender diversity than ever before

According to Equal Voice, which tracks candidates’ gender diversity, the 2021 election marks a steady increase in the number of non-male candidates since the 2015 federal election.

Overall, Equal Voice says 44 percent of all candidates nominated so far are women or different from the gender, which compares similarly to the 2019 election, when it was 42 percent.

The group says it has compiled the full list of candidates for the Liberals and Conservatives and says both parties are continuing to show improvement.

The Liberal candidates nominated so far are 43 per cent women and different in gender this time around, compared to 39 per cent in 2019 and 31 per cent in 2015. Conservative candidates are 33 per cent women and different in gender, compared with 32 percent in 2019 and only 20 percent in 2015.

“From the beginning, Erin O’Toole has been clear that no matter your gender, background, orientation, color or religion, you are welcome and at home with the Conservatives of Canada,” said Chelsea Tucker, Director of Media Relations for the Conservatives.

Although they are not a big step from 2019, to see that small improvement we have seen across the board with all parties, we are pretty happy with that. – Eleanor Fast, Equal Voice, executive director

Equal Voice says Bloc Qubcois, which is running on a full 78-candidate list in Quebec, could beat both the Conservatives and Liberals with 47 percent of its candidates being women or gender-neutral compared to 45 percent in year 2019. The group did not track down the People’s Party of Canada.

Eleanor Fast, CEO of Equal Voice, told CBC News that while they are still compiling their candidate lists for the Greens and the NDP, both parties are on track to have at least 50 percent of their candidates female or gender different, based on who has been nominated so far.

The MDP says it has worked with equality groups to identify candidates from a number of different backgrounds, including those from these communities of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression (SOGIE).

“I am proud that over half of our team are women and more than a third of our candidates are black, indigenous or colored,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said in a statement. “We also have more people running for us who live with disabilities or are from the SOGIE community than we have ever had on our team.”

Nominated candidates against elected candidates

Fast says that while Equal Voice would like to see full gender equality in all political parties, its group is happy that the curve is continuing to rise in difficult times to get women into politics.

“The COVID pandemic has had a huge and disproportionate impact on women, and we were very concerned before the election that this would have a potential effect on the number of women candidates,” Fast told CBC News.

“To see these numbers, even though they are not a big step from 2019, to see that small improvement we have seen across boards with all parties, we are pretty happy with that.”

As progress continues, Fast says what really matters is closing the gap between the number of women in the nominated parties and the number they actually won on election night. She says that in 2019 while 42 percent of the candidates were women, only 29 percent of the elected MPs were women.

“We really hope we don’t see that trend again, and that this 44 percent of all women candidates translates into a much higher percentage of women and people of different genders elected on election night,” Fast said. .