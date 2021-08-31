Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta in Tueday, August 31st





Calgary THE LAST The province announced that it will begin making a third dose of the vaccine available to immunocompromised Alberts, seniors living in congregation care facilities, and Albertans traveling to jurisdictions that do not accept visitors vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Covishield, or mixed doses. Alberta is releasing the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people with impaired immunity, those in long-term care There are 401 people being treated in Alberta hospitals for COVID-19 since 31 August, 98 of whom are in intensive care beds. (Evan Mitsui / CBC) Latest on vaccines: The Alberta government is making a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine available to immunized Alberts and to all seniors living in congregation care facilities.

Photos will be available starting Wednesday. A press release from the province says taking a third dose will boost immunity levels for these people.

Furthermore, doses of mRNA that are Pfizer or Moderna will be made available to Albertans traveling to a jurisdiction that does not accept visitors vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Covishield or mixed doses.

Grocery stores in Alberta are getting a flood of callers looking to buy ivermektin due to misinformation suggesting that livestock worm could be used to treat COVID-19 in humans. Various forms of ivermectin are used to treat parasites, such as intestinal worms or lice, in both animals and humans. But the livestock form of medicine should never used in humans , and parasites are not the same as viruses. COVID-19 is caused by a virus. Largest study in favor of ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment withdrew following concerns about data fabrication, plagiarism, and ethical violations. No clinical study have proven whether ivermectin can slow or stop the new coronavirus from growing in human cells.

due to misinformation suggesting that livestock worm could be used to treat COVID-19 in humans. LOOK | Ineffective equine treatment against COVID-19, says specialist: Ineffective equine treatment against COVID-19, says the specialist Epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos says vaccination is a safer and better way to protect against coronavirus. (Benoit Tessier / Reuters) 1:10 Says the province 66.3 percent of all Albanians you have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59.3 percent have had two doses. Of qualified Albertans (those aged 12 and over), about 69.7 percent have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

you have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and have had two doses. Of qualified Albertans (those aged 12 and over), about 69.7 percent have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is considerablelower than the national average.Across Canada, 66.6 percent of the general population and 76.2 percent of those aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated. circle 73.1 percent of the general population, or 83.7 percent of those aged 12 and over, received at least one dose in August. 30, according to the CBC vaccine tracker. Latest COVID-19 issues: Alberta announced 3,056 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend: 1,231 new cases on Friday, from 11,415 tests. 960 new cases on Saturday, from 9,526 tests. 865 new cases on Sunday, from 8,328 tests.

of COVID-19 over the weekend: The province is leading the country in new daily COVID cases and active cases.

There 11,426 active casesin Alberta increased by 1,771 from the update of previous data. Ontario, a province with about three times as many people as Alberta, has 6,028 cases. There 401 persons treated in hospital , 98 of whom were in intensive care beds.

, 98 of whom were in intensive care beds. But two of them ICU beds for COVID ( 97.3 percent ) Were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 77.1 percent of non-ICU patients were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said on Twitter on Friday.

beds for COVID ( ) Were and 77.1 percent of were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said on Twitter on Friday. Seven more deaths were reported, bringing Alberta ‘s total to 2,371 dead with

with E degree of positivity was 10.41 percent.

was 10.41 percent. E Value R , which represents the number of people infected by each infected person, was 1.19 (with a confidence interval of 1.16-1.23) from 16-22 August.

, which represents the number of people infected by each infected person, was (with a confidence interval of 1.16-1.23) from 16-22 August. 238,213 Albertansar are considered to have was healed by COVID-19.

by COVID-19. Alberta has now identified a case ofK417N, known as the delta plus variant. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isdetailed regional breakdownof active cases as reported by the province on Monday. Calgary Zone : 3,193.

: 3,193. Edmonton area : 3,571.

: 3,571. Southern zone : 1,198.

: 1,198. Northern zone : 2,111.

: 2,111. Central area : 1,304.

: 1,304. Unknown: 49 Latest on hospital blasts: The province says that since August 30 there are COVID-19 spreads at nineAHS and Covenant Health acute care facilities: North Zone

Edmonton Zone: Gray Nun Community Hospital.

South Zone: Regional Medicine Hat Hospital. Chinook Regional Hospital. Cardston Health Center. Crowsnest Pass Health Center.

Calgary Zone: Peter Lougheed Center. Foothills Medical Center. Rockyview General Hospital.

Latest on restrictions and reopenings: The Alberta government said on August 13 that due to rising COVID-19 cases and higher non-ICU hospitalizations than expected, it would halt its controversial move to remove more public health measures on August 16 and would hold them in place for another six weeks until September 27, after he controversially announced in late July that quarantine for close contacts was no longer mandatory but recommended, contact trackers would not notify closer contacts in most cases and asymptomatic testing was no longer recommended.

on August 16 and would hold them in place for another six weeks until September 27, after he controversially announced in late July that quarantine for close contacts was no longer mandatory but recommended, contact trackers would not notify closer contacts in most cases and asymptomatic testing was no longer recommended. Calgary hockey is implementing a demand for mask for all athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers, effective until 27 August, at least until 27 September.

for all athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers, effective until 27 August, at least until 27 September. The YMCA says effective September 1 masks will again be mandatory at all of its facilities in Calgary. Digital health examination will also be introduced again. LOOK | Alberta Medical Association, Dr. Why Michelle Bailey is disappointed that the province is not reinstating a masked mandate: Alberta’s doctor disappointed the province that did not restore the mask mandate Cityof Calgary is postponing mandatory return to work for city employees until October. 20

E Calgary Distric Catholic School t says that although Alberta Health Services has stopped notifying schools when there is a positive case in their building and by tracking contacts, the board will continue to notify families of positive cases when they are aware of it.

t says that although Alberta Health Services has stopped notifying schools when there is a positive case in their building and by tracking contacts, the board will continue to notify families of positive cases when they are aware of it. Families with children enrolled in schools run by Calgary Board of Education , on the other hand, will not receive the same type of notifications.

, on the other hand, will not receive the same type of notifications. E Calgary Board of Education announced Thursday that I am reopening registration for it online learning opportunities due to ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic. The school board initially closed enrollment for CBe-learn on April 23 and did not plan to allow further enrollment.

announced Thursday that I am reopening registration for it due to ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic. The school board initially closed enrollment for CBe-learn on April 23 and did not plan to allow further enrollment. E Calgary Board of Education AND Calgary Catholic School District previously announced in August the masks were to be worn by students and K-12 staff at the beginning of the school year.

AND previously announced in August the masks were to be worn by students and K-12 staff at the beginning of the school year. Edmonton Public Schools requires all staff and students to wear masks while inside. IN Edmonton Catholic Schools , masks are mandatory in common areas for all staff and students from grades 4 to 12, and are recommended but not required for all staff and students during class.

requires all staff and students to wear masks while inside. IN , masks are mandatory in common areas for all staff and students from grades 4 to 12, and are recommended but not required for all staff and students during class. Both Edmonton school districts aim to work with Alberta Health Services to provide pop-up vaccination clinics for older students.

As of August 30, students and staff at Calgary University Mount Royal will be required to wear masks in all interior spaces on campus, including classrooms, laboratories, corridors and meeting / study rooms.

will be in all interior spaces on campus, including classrooms, laboratories, corridors and meeting / study rooms. MRU is working on details for the rapid rapid testing program for students who have not declared that they are fully vaccinated.

IN University of Alberta, University of Calgary and University of Lethbridge, anyone who is not fully vaccinated will have to undergo regular rapid testing from 1 September. Edmonton MacEwan University is also planning to implement rapid testing for students who are not vaccinated.

anyone who is not fully vaccinated will have to undergo regular rapid testing from 1 September. Edmonton is also planning to implement rapid testing for students who are not vaccinated. The four schools are also seeking to wear masks in closed public areas where physical distancing is not possible.

At Calgary’s KAMPI SAIT,and Edmonton NAIT Campus, as well as in Concordia University and Edmonton, masks are required for all those who are effective indoors August 23. Bow Valley College will require indoor masks from 19 August. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: With files from The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-covid-coronavirus-aug-31-1.6159500 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos