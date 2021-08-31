



Two people who conducted an independent review of the world’s response to COVID-19 raised deep concerns today about the slow pace of vaccine donation from high-income countries to lower-income countries. In other developments, the World Health Organization (WHO) today released a list of 24 new tools, such as solar-powered oxygen concentrators that could help combat current and future pandemic threats. Vaccine deliveries far from the target In May, an independent panel tasked by the World Health Assembly to review the global pandemic response and recommend steps to improve it had a sharp assessment of the state of pandemic preparedness: that the current system is inadequate to prevent that another pathogen has just emerged to evolve into a pandemic. Their criticism was intended to make the WHO wait too long to declare a public health emergency and the sites for the February 2020 loss by not launching control measures. The 11-member group was led by Helen Clark, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the former President of Liberia. Among the panel’s bold recommendations in May, they said that, to end the pandemic, developed countries should share 1 billion doses of vaccine by September 1, followed by another 1 billion by mid-2022. They also called for steps to ease intellectual property restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines, with an automatic waiver if a voluntary agreement cannot be reached through World Trade Organization negotiations. In one statements today, the two co-chairs said COVAX has shipped 99 million donated doses, of which 89 million were shipped to 92 low- and middle-income countries, far less than the 1 billion doses requested by the independent panel. “High-income countries have ordered more than twice as many doses as needed for their populations,” they said. “Now is the time to show solidarity with those who have not yet been able to vaccinate their first-line health workers and the most vulnerable populations.” Clark and Sirleaf added that countries have pledged more than 600 million doses to COVAX, which must now be delivered urgently. Both also called for faster action in increasing vaccine production in low- and middle-income countries, and they praised the recent establishment of a COVID mRNA vaccine technology transfer center in South Africa. New technology to combat COVID-19 In compiling it list of 24 new technologies that can be used in low-resource environments, WHO said its purpose was to select and evaluate tools that could have immediate and future impacts on COVID’s response to improve health outcomes or meet unaddressed needs. Fifteen of the items on the list are already available, while the rest are still in the prototype stage. They range from simple, such as a tinted bleach attachment to identify non-sterilized surfaces, to more complex yet user-friendly devices, such as portable breathing monitors, extended battery life fans, and solar oxygen concentrators. Mariangela Simao, MD, MSc, WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Health Products, said WHO will continue to work with governments, funders and manufacturers to support supplies of items during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The most global titles Israel today reported a daily record, with 10,900 new infections, according to the report Times of IsraelWith Officers attributed the numbers to a worsening outbreak, combined with more testing, especially in children before the start of the new school year.

The European Union yesterday removed the United States from the list of safe travel, which puts Americans and those from five other countries under tighter controls, such as testing and quarantine, according to ReutersOther countries include Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and northern Macedonia.

COVID’s global total reached 217 million yesterday, rising to 217,232,541 cases, with at least 4,510,580 deaths, according to New York Times online tracker.

