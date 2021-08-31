Foreign Office warns Britons in Afghanistan of dangers of trying to flee | Foreign policy

The Foreign Office has warned British citizens still stranded in Afghanistan to carefully consider the dangers involved in trying to escape.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab acknowledged that hundreds of British nationals had been evacuated after completing all evacuation flights outside Kabul.

Some of those remaining in the Afghan capital said they were trying to get to the Foreign Office emergency line, had not received any personalized replies to emails asking for help and were waiting for clear information on what to do next.

A British citizen, a 42-year-old minicab driver from south London, who spent five days last week standing in line with his wife and baby outside Kabul airport, said he had received an automated email from the Foreign Office that told him what he already knew.

British nationals remaining in Afghanistan should carefully consider the risks if they try to get off any roads, the email said, adding that the risk of terrorist attacks around the airport remains very high. He said the Foreign Office could not provide safety or travel advice at any alternative departure point.

The message ended: Every travel opportunity you pursue takes on your responsibility. All travel to Afghanistan is extremely dangerous and border crossings may not be open.

The minicab driver said: They are just automatic responses, sent to everyone by one car. It’s just a robot that responds, and that’s not at all useful.

Days ago he had decided to leave his relatives in Kabul because he felt nervous about staying where the neighbors knew a British citizen lived.

Raab, when asked on Tuesday about British nationals remaining in Afghanistan, said it was difficult to give a strong estimate of how many there were, estimating it was likely to be in the hundreds low. He said more than 5,000 British passport holders had been helped to return home since April. The Foreign Office had advised British nationals to leave Afghanistan and return to the UK from May, he told the BBC.

Many of the British citizens now trying to return to the UK said they had traveled to Afghanistan this summer as the severity of the situation became clear, in order to try to bring their children to safety.

Some are former refugees fleeing the UK after coalition forces invaded Afghanistan 20 years ago in the wake of 9/11. Although they have acquired British citizenship, the process of applying for passports for women and children in Afghanistan is lengthy. Many said they were concerned about how subordinates who do not have British passports would be able to leave the country now that all UK consular staff has left.

Some said they had been told by British officials during the early stages of the evacuation process in mid-August that their spouse and any dependent children under the age of 18 would be entitled to space on flights to the UK. They received email invitations to go to the British-run Baron Hotel processing center near the airport with their families, but found themselves stranded by crowds and unable to reach the gates, and had to abandon the attempt to to leave.

Downing Street has said it is increasing the number of staff in neighboring countries with Afghanistan to help evacuate those who may be traveling to land to escape. Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: We are strengthening the number of [surge] staff in neighboring Foreign Office countries and other staff to support it.

But some British nationals said they were not clear on how to get out of Afghanistan to neighboring countries, as their children would travel without passports.

Foreign Office has asked British citizens in Afghanistan to confirm their presence using a new internet recording shape. A Londoner said he had registered two days earlier and was unable to cross the phone line as he appeared to be constantly engaged.

A supermarket owner from Coventry who traveled to Afghanistan two months ago to try to process passport applications for three of his children who are eligible to become UK citizens said he was frustrated by the lack of advice. clear from the Foreign Office.

I emailed him about 10 days ago saying I am a British citizen and I am stuck in Kabul with my family. Since then Ive only had two emails from them: one saying they had received my email and are working on it, and another saying avoid the airport because the airport is in danger. Then nothing else, he said.

The man said he was receiving daily phone calls from about 15 other British nationals stranded in the capital, asking what he was planning to do. He had emailed his MP but got an automated response.

I just hope they can clarify if I can get my kids out. Then I will try to find a way, slowly when the situation is better, to go to Pakistan or Tajikistan and then fly to Dubai and then back to England, he said.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The United Kingdom and its international partners are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, citizens and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those at risk can continue to travel freely. to destinations outside Afghanistan. We have been clear that the Taliban must allow safe passage for those who want to leave.