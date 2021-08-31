Ontario NDP to introduce bill calling for “security zones” to combat COVID-19 harassment

The NDP leader in Ontario has announced that her party will bring legislation to create “public health safety zones” in a bid to deal with growing cases of harassment and protests over vaccines and protocols. and COVID-19.

“We have seen what is happening to many businesses. People who were doing the right thing, trying to keep people safe, people who are vaccinated, whose clients are vaccinated, whose employees are vaccinated … They are being bullied about this and that it must be stopped, “Andrea Horwath told reporters at Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

“We know that businesses have gone through a lot in recent months, this past year and a half, and some of them have not been able to stay. Those who have been able to stay and are welcoming customers should not face customers who are literally being evicted from very disturbing, very violent types of protests. “

Horwath said the bill is being introduced after a number of MPPs within the Ontario NDP group, inside and outside Toronto, reported receiving complaints about pandemic-related protests from voters in their movements.

However, the exact details of how such an initiative can work and be implemented seem to be still evolving.

Horwath said the size and distance of a security zone would be a matter of regulation by the government if the bill is passed, adding that there is no defined buffer zone as there are different requirements for different businesses.

Asked how the legislation would respect people’s right to protest, she said the initiative would not eliminate that right.

“What we are saying is that in this global public health pandemic, when people are using organizational tools to amass these small fortunes to be fair to these businesses, we need to give those businesses space to do their business, “said Horwath.

She said while there was no set end date for the legislation as it is still being drafted, she said it is her expectation to end at the end of the pandemic as it targets protests organized over COVID-19.

Horwath said the law provides for enforcement to be left to municipal bylaws and police services.

When asked how optimistic it is that Progressive Conservative MPPs would support such a move, she was not sure there would be support.

“All we can do is try and that is what we are doing, and we are trying to show the prime minister that there are things he can and should do. We have done this for many, many, many “Many months… and unfortunately, we have not had much success,” she said, while also calling on Prime Minister Doug Ford to enforce vaccine passports and adopt stronger school security measures.

















Global News has reported on businesses that have been the subject of physical and online protests. However, it seems that the legislation will not deal with issues related to online activities aimed at businesses, such as the bombardment of negative reviews or other internet related issues.

A spokeswoman for Ontario Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Christine Elliott said they would not comment on the proposed bill as they had not seen the details, but added that the government “strongly condemns this kind of behavior”.

“No one should feel insecure about following public health guidelines, such as wearing face masks in public spaces or rolling up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” Alexandra Hilkene told Global News in an email when was asked about the proposal.

“Ontarians are better than that and, as we have since the beginning of this pandemic, we expect them to do the right thing and follow the public health advice that has helped us keep each other and our communities safe.

Ontario Liberal Party leader Steven Del Duca said in a brief statement Tuesday that he and his party are still waiting to read the bill.

“Ontario Liberals are very supportive of doing everything possible to support and protect small business owners,” he wrote.

Mike Schreiner, leader of the Ontario Green Party and MPP for Guelph, also called on Prime Minister Doug Ford to crack down on vaccine passports and other initiatives.

The Greens of Ontario recognize the need to ensure the safety of their businesses and customers, while also recognizing the importance of the right to protest, but the creation of security zones alone will not address the underlying issues and causes of anger and frustration directed at small businesses. We need to address the problem, “he said.

Horwath, meanwhile, said it was “disappointing” that the measure should be introduced.

“For those people who are not interested in being part of the solution, then at least let the rest of us do what we can to keep each other safe, to respect our small businesses, to give them as many businesses as we can give them even though some of them are still very limited in terms of number of clients or clients, “she said.

