British government veterinarians on Tuesday killed Geronimo, an alpaca whose death sentence for carrying bovine tuberculosis became international titles and drove animal activists against the state. Veterinary personnel in blue skirts, masks and goggles, backed by police officers, arrived at the animal farm in the west of England and picked up Geronimo from his pen. The scene was witnessed by animal activists and journalists who have set up farm on Wickwar, 110 miles west of London, vowing to stop the killing. The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs confirmed that the animal had been euthanized and a post-mortem examination would be performed. The controversial camel was sentenced to death after being tested twice positive for bovine tuberculosis. Geronimo owner Helen Macdonald argued the tests had produced false positives and fought for a third test. Several veterinarians backed her cause, but earlier this month a High Court judge rejected Macdonalds’ request for an interim injunction to stop the murder warrant and reopen the case. Macdonald, who imported Geronimo from New Zealand in 2017, said the destruction of the animal was barbaric and unscientific. “The government has refused to engage in good faith,” she said. time, they were just planning to kill Geronimo. Bovine TB can destroy livestock herds and damage farm incomes. Britain has killed mostly badger animals to stop its spread for a decade, but the practice remains controversial. The government said 27,000 cattle were slaughtered in 2020 to curb the spread of the disease. “This is an extremely sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease,” said UK Veterinary Chief Christine Middlemiss. No one wants to kill infected animals if it can be avoided. “But we need to pursue scientific evidence and catch animals that have tested positive for BTB to minimize the spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country,” she said.

