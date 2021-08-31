Conservatives will balance budget with economic growth and “no cuts”: O’Toole

OTTAWA-A Conservative government will balance the budget “without cuts” within 10 years, leader Erin O’Toole said on Tuesday, elaborating on a plan that depends on a decade of boosting economic growth.

At a campaign event from the party’s broadcast center at a hotel in Ottawa, the Conservative leader said Canada effectively borrows more than $ 400 million every day, resulting in a $ 354 billion deficit last year between of emergency spending measures triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Toole said that, if elected, he would provide more incentive spending, but would complete many of those after the first year and complete them fully in five years.

“We will help the highly affected sectors affected by the pandemic so that those jobs are preserved. We will grow the economy so that we can return to equilibrium in a responsible and equitable way without cuts,” he told reporters. .

The Conservative Platform says the strong economic recovery on which the Tory plan is based assumes annual GDP growth of nearly three percent, a target achieved only once since 2011.

Neither the liberal budget nor the NDP platform specify a horizon for the fiscal balance, with both sides saying that investments in economic and social programs can revive the economy and generate revenue more effectively than cut budgets.

Earlier on Tuesday, Statistics Canada released figures showing that the country’s economy had its worst quarterly spread since the onset of the pandemic, shrinking by 1.1 percent at an annual rate between April and June and possibly falling further in July .

“Under Justin Trudeau, we are moving further down the path of recession, not the path to recovery,” O’Toole told the Liberal leader.

O’Toole, whose platform does not cost, also noted a report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development that shows Canada is behind the United States in its economic recovery.

The Liberal Budget in April revealed large spending on social programs and promised a return on small deficits by 2025.

Like the conservative plan, a Trudeau-led recovery depends on strong gross domestic product growth this year and next.

In recent years, the Liberal government has highlighted Canada’s net debt-to-GDP ratio and deficit-to-GDP ratio as key metrics to Canada’s fiscal health, consistently noting that the country boasts the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio. of G7 countries.

“These are important milestones. They show that the spending proposed today is sustainable and that the tremendous spending we have undertaken to support Canadians through this crisis and to stimulate a speedy recovery at work is temporary and finite.” “said in the April budget

The debt-to-GDP ratio for all levels of government rose to 50.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021 from 38 percent a year earlier. Debt to GDP is expected to break 51 percent this year before falling to about 49 percent by 2025, according to federal forecasts. The Liberal government predicts that the current deficit-to-GDP ratio of 8.2 percent will fall back to about one percent within five years.

Serge Coulombe, emeritus professor of economics at the University of Ottawa, said the commitment to a decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio demonstrates at least a small part of the fiscal content.

“The cost of borrowing is extremely low. The risk is that this experience shows that the government can spend hundreds of billions of dollars at a very low cost of borrowing and it is a great temptation. Governments that spend and do not tax are extremely popular – to the point where does inflation come from “.

The large cash flow to the economy through federal stimulus and easing spending over the past 18 months, combined with initially slow production and noisy supply chains, has helped boost demand for various consumer products and boost higher prices amid shortage of items.

“The risk of the inflation mechanism is that it will raise interest rates. This will be bad for all Canadians who have borrowed to buy homes at very high prices recently,” Coulombe said.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday that revenue-raising measures such as cracking down on wealthy tax fraudsters and raising corporate tax rates and higher revenue levels could help pay for ticket programs big as universal pharmacy, guaranteed livelihood income and affordable housing. with

“In all cases, we will manage debt and deficits responsibly, borrowing when required to protect the services that Canadians and their families rely on, and moving toward future equilibrium when it is prudent to do so. this, “reads the NDP platform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 31, 2021.