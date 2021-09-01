DOH expects COVID-19 cases to peak by mid-September





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, September 1) The Department of Health is expecting new cases of COVID-19 to peak by mid-September as the dreaded Delta variant further increases the number of infections. At a conference Tuesday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they have noticed a huge increase in new cases over the past week. From August 24 to 30, the DOH noted an average of 17,013 cases per day, up from 14,886 in the previous week. This is also higher than the previous peak of 10,431 recorded from March 29 to April 4, she noted. The health official said that if this pattern continues, we can see cases reach a peak by mid-September. On Monday, the country posted another all-time record in new COVID-19 cases at 22,366. OCTA researcher Guido David told CNN Philippines that the new infections could reach as many as 25,000 next week. Cases will continue to rise slightly further before declining, he added. Vergeire accompanied the exponential increase of cases with the more transmissible Delta variant. Based on studies, a person infected with the Delta variant can infect five to eight others, she noted. E DOH and the World Health Organization had confirmed the transmission and dominance of the Delta variant community in the Philippines. However, the trend in cases will depend on public compliance with minimum health standards, shortening the intervals between detection to isolation, faster deployment of vaccines and granular blockages, Vergeire added. It is also important to keep severe and critical cases of COVID-19 in low numbers so as not to overload medical facilities amid growing infections, she said. The latest data show that total COVID-19 cases in the country are approaching the figure of two million to 1,989,857. Of this number, 145,662 are currently ill. Meanwhile, about 13.7 million Filipinos have received full protection from the virus, still far from the 70 million target to achieve herd immunity.

