Vancouver Stanley Park now closes at 7pm due to quota attacks





VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) -As part of an ongoing effort to reduce the number of coyote attacks in Stanley Park, the green space will be closed even earlier each night and will be closed in the early hours of the morning. The closure, announced Tuesday, comes after dozens of people have been bitten in the park in recent months. Barricades will be erected to block the main entrances, and guards will patrol the sea wall and remove anyone whose presence is not essential. Donnie Rosa, general manager of the Vancouver Park Board, says people have come down to the park and fed the animals. “Basically some people who brought raw chicken, bird food, cat food and tried to take pictures and try to approach raccoons or coyotes,” he explained, adding that this is currently under investigation. “Whether you are feeding coyotes or feeding a rodent, you are contributing to coyote feeding by desensitizing coyotes to humans.” The Park Board is closing all non-essential entrances to Stanley Park starting tonight to stop the coyote attacks that have plagued the park in recent weeks. Starting at 7pm-7am, Park Rangers will remove people from the park and close the entrance to the sea wall. @ NEWS1130 – Tarnjit Kaur Parmar (@Tarnjitkparmar) September 1, 2021 Preventing entry into the sea wall is something the park board also prioritizes, and runners and runners are reminded of the danger. “They really should not be on the sea wall. These coyotes are coming out because they see people as food suppliers. So if you run into a sea wall they think you will feed them,” he says. “One of the things you don’t want to do is get out of a coyote, you want to make sure you face it, and you’re big and make noise.” Rosa says the park board is supporting the province, and more steps to minimize “interactions” between people and coyotes will be announced soon. “Hopefully, we will have some bigger solutions in the coming days, but this is a top priority for all of us,” he says. Anyone who is in the park and meets a coyote, or sees someone feeding wildlife, is asked to call the KR Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

