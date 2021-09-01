Liberals to launch platform Wednesday amid tightening of polls and imminent debate

The Liberals will announce their full election platform on Wednesday, a day before the first televised leadership debate of the summer campaign.

The move comes at a time when polls suggest the Liberals, who entered the campaign watching the majority, have given way to the Conservatives.

CBC Survey tracker currently has the Conservatives with a narrow lead after more than two weeks of campaigning exclusively on their platform, called the “Canada Recovery Plan”.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole unveiled his 160-page plan a day after the election was announced. Although not yet spent by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (BPO), the plan provides details billions of dollars in new spending and promises to recover one million jobs within a year.

Jagmeet Singh’s NDP was also released platform commitments including universal pharmacy and a commitment to create 500,000 affordable housing units in the next 10 years before the election. MDP promises have also not been fully implemented by the PBO.

Qubcois Block unveiled its platform last week, while the Green Party has not yet produced its plan with less than three weeks before election day.

The Liberal Plan will come before a debate in French on Thursday hosted by Quebec’s TVA network.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau spent some moments of the early campaign promoting his government’s signed agreements with eight provinces and territories for a $ 10-a-day childcare program.

However he has also announced some new proposals that the Liberals will pursue if re-elected, from spending billions more for health care to help the provinces hire 7,500 new family doctors, nurses and nurses by increasing the corporate income tax rate on the profits of the bank and insurance companies of more than $ 1 billion.

At a campaign stop in Granby, Que., On Monday, a reporter asked Trudeau when he would release a full platform for Canadians to consider, given that he said the election is an opportunity to discuss “big ideas” about Canada ‘s recovery from the COVID-19 Crisis.

Trudeau said at the time that his platform would come out “in the coming days”, but also said he had given “great ideas” since the start of the campaign.

The Conservatives issued a statement to the media on Tuesday noting that it was the 17th day of the campaign and hiding Trudeau for not releasing a platform. “What does Justin Trudeau hide in his dangerous plan for Canadians?” asked the party on the mission.

In the 2019 election, the Liberals released their platform on September 29, 18 days after the campaign began. The Conservatives, led at the time by Andrew Scheer, released their platform on October 16th after the debates were over and the day the preliminary voting opened.

Trudeau Promises Mental Health Transfer to Canada

In a campaign halt in Ottawa on Tuesday, Trudeau said a re-elected liberal government would create a permanent transfer of mental health to Canada for the provinces and territories. The initial investment, he said, would be $ 4.5 billion over five years.

The party also promises to spend $ 500 million over four years to support the employment of up to 1,200 new mental health care counselors in post-secondary institutions across Canada.

Liberals will also fund a national, three-digit mental health and suicide prevention hotline, an idea in advance defended by Conservative MP Todd Doherty.

“The last 18 months have been really difficult for parents, for the elderly, for essential workers, for those who suffer the loss of family members, for all those who have faced discrimination or hatred,” Trudeau said. “No matter who you are, you deserve the right support, and that includes mental health.”

At a campaign stop in Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Monday, Trudeau promised an additional $ 1.4 billion over five years for a mental health and well-being strategy to be developed in collaboration with First Nations, Inuit and Mtis Nation.

Mental health is a top priority for all parties in light of the isolation and grief experienced during the pandemic.

O’Toole has identified mental health as a key pillar of his Conservative platform, which promises to inject $ 60 billion into the healthcare system over the next 10 years. Although the Conservative leader has said he will not dictate how provinces and territories spend that money, he will work with them. make sure investments in mental health are a “priority”.

O’Toole has said a government led by him will encourage employers to add mental health coverage to their employees’ benefit plans with a 25 percent tax credit over three years to offset any additional costs incurred.

The Conservative leader has also set aside $ 1 billion in new funding over five years for the First Nations, Mtis and Inuit Mental Health and Drug Programs, and has also said a Conservative government will set up a three-digit national prevention line. of suicides.