Ontario NDP pushes for safety zones as vaccine protests continue to plague restaurants

The Ontario NDP is planning to introduce a bill that would create safety zones around restaurants to keep vaccine protesters away from staff and customers.

Concerns about such protests have erupted in recent weeks. As Toronto restaurant Jen Agg told the CBCAs It Happens last week, protesters against the vaccine and passports were gathering outside the yards of its facilities for weeks, hitting pots, shouting at customers and calling her a Nazi.

On Saturday, more protesters gathered outside Agg’s Bar Vendetta on the western edge of town. On camera, a police officer can be seen talking to protesters, telling them: “As for the police, we do not have a dog at war, we are just here, we are neutral.”

with@TorontoPolice addresses #antivaxxers outside Bar Vendetta: As for the police, we do not have a dog at war We were neutral. The policeman goes on to explain that he did not want to remove anyone, but had to enforce the law (he used fingernails). #onpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/v9qbawbZX9 –@CarymaRules

The clip was captured by Toronto attorney Caryma Sa’d, who has become the mainstay of such protests this summer, documenting them and distributing them online.

“I’ve seen people leave, I’ve seen people stand for a drink and decide it probably isn’t worth it,” Sa’d told CBC News.

“There are people shouting, they are confronting customers, they are smashing pots and pans to make noise, they are blocking traffic.”

Agg had a similar experience: “I am not engaged to them, but I had to listen to those who harass my staff and shout at me, shout at my face that we are Nazis [and] I am the fanatical queen. “You know, it’s good to be a queen, but not that way.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory offered his support for Agg, calling the protesters’ behavior “unacceptable.” Tory supports vaccine certification, but a provincial-wide passport is still in place.

Prime Minister Doug Ford met with his ministers Tuesday afternoon to discuss details of a COVID-19 vaccine passport system for Ontario, a source told CBC / Radio-Canada after an initial plan was rejected by the cabinet on Monday. evening.

But if restaurants are to avoid losing business to protesters after suffering successive pandemic blockades, Ford must also establish safety zones, said NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

“What it would be is a safety zone that keeps people at a distance, so people trying to enjoy their evening or lunch in the yard do not have to deal with these organized bullies, who are literally causing that businesses lose customers and clients, “she said.

“People need to be really thought about further damaging our economy and putting each other in precarious situations and precarious spaces.”

Horwath said details of the bill the NDP plans to introduce this fall are still being finalized, but she expects it to be in place only during the pandemic.

She said she does not want to violate people’s right to protest.

“We are not saying people can not protest; what we are saying is in this global public health pandemic, we need to give those businesses space to do their business,” Horwath said.

The difference between the way officers responded to vaccine protesters against Black Lives Matter demonstrations and rallies in support of people living in homeless camps in Toronto parks has led some to question whether police are better suited to vaccine protests. .

In Saturday’s Sa’dshot clip, a police officer can be heard saying to protesters, “Believe it or not, I respect your stuff.”

She worries that it does not “send a good message”.

In a statement, Connie Osborne with the Toronto Police Department reiterated that “Everyone has the legal right to protest peacefully.”

She said “additional officers” were in the area this weekend to help business owners and that during the Sa’dshot protest in the video, police made it clear to protesters “that any criminal conduct could result in arrests”.

No arrests were made.