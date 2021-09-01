FBI: The attacker in Texas was probably inspired by foreign terrorists





Investigators are looking into whether a Texas man was inspired by foreign terrorists when he shot dead a Lyft driver in a Dallas suburb and opened fire at another suburban police station where officers shot him.

GARLAND, Texas – Investigators are looking into whether a Texas man was inspired by foreign terrorists when he killed a Lyft driver in a Dallas suburb and later opened fire at another suburban police station, where officers shot him dead. Police said Imran Ali Rasheed ordered a Lyft in his hometown of Garland on Sunday and then shot dead the driver, Isabella Lewis. Her stolen car was found shortly afterwards outside the police station in the neighboring Plano community, where Rasheed began shooting in the lobby before being shot by officers, police chiefs in both cities told a news conference Monday. Matthew DeSarno, the special agent in charge of the FBI office in Dallas, said investigators believe Rasheed acted alone, but that the 33-year-old left a letter indicating he may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization. “He did not provide further details on the letter and declined to identify the group. DeSarno said Rasheed was the subject of a counterterrorism investigation from 2010 to 2013, when the case was closed after agents determined that Rasheed did not currently pose a threat. The regional terrorism agency task force is working to investigate Lewis’s murder, he said. Authorities said there was no known connection between Lewis and Rasheed and it is unclear why he went to the Plano Police Department. We have no idea why he came to Plano to find police officers, said city police chief Ed Drain. Rasheed died from his injuries at a hospital later Sunday, Drain said. The officers’ shooting at him is being investigated in co-operation with the Collin County Attorney’s Office, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/fbi-texas-shooter-possibly-inspired-foreign-terrorists-79733957 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos