



Prime Minister Brian Pallister made his last public appearance as prime minister Monday at the International Peace Garden in southwestern Manipoba, where he announced the province would match North Dakota’s $ 7.5 million contribution to grow the garden. “We are friends, and this pandemic has severed friendships, and it has hurt, it has hurt not only economically, but also socially. So it’s an important message to send that we can work together and work together,” he said. Pallister told reporters. He also introduced Governor Doug Burgum and the citizens of North Dakota to the Manitoba Buffalo Hunting Order to recognize the governor for supporting Manitoba-based truck drivers in vaccinating against COVID-19 in his state. Manitoba and North Dakota have a long and rich history of mutual respect and friendship, and Governor Burgum and his team have been instrumental in strengthening that relationship, Pallister said in a press release Monday. The story goes down the ad Read more: North Dakota is ready to welcome its Canadian neighbors again when the border opens The garden, located east of Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, will celebrate its 90th anniversary next year after it was created as a memorial celebrating the peaceful coexistence between Canada and the US in 1932. Trends Level 3, not Level 4: US mistakenly tells Americans ‘do not travel’ to Canada

How bad is the 4th wave of COVID-19 spreading in Canada? Here you have a look at the data To commemorate the anniversary, he will open a nature playground for children and an expanded conservatory next year. “The funding provided for our capital projects is enabling this more unique institution to become a more sustainable tourist destination, educational center and advocate for peace,” International Garden Garden CEO Tim Chapman said in a press release Monday. The space under 10 square kilometers also features fountain gardens, greenhouses and interpretive buildings, along with areas and trails for camping and picnicking. Pallister, who issued a statement Monday morning confirming his resignation, is resigning Wednesday, effective at 8 p.m.















