



Ida leaves complete destruction in Louisiana. US airstrike in Kabul kills 10 civilians, including children; departure deadline tomorrow. NATIONAL NEWS Ida leaves complete destruction in Louisiana Following Hurricane Ida in southern Louisiana, parts of the state could be without electricity for up to six weeks. Currently, all of New Orleans and Metairie are without electricity. In addition to thousands of power lines knocked down by trees, a major power tower connecting power stations to the five parishes apparently crashed into the Mississippi River. Fortunately, most of the taxes in the area held. But there was still a major damage to infrastructure in the area. Jefferson Paris Emergency Management Director Joe Valiente says, “There are about 10 parishes whose electrical grids have completely collapsed and been damaged, destroyed, outside just the way you want to put them.” Valiente also mentioned that three boats, a barge, a tugboat and a 100-foot fisherman, all hit a bridge, knocking it off its pegs. All three ships sank and the bridge will have to be removed. Houses, damaged buildings Reports say many homes had their roofs removed. Most in Jefferson County and Metairie suffered some roof damage. Several buildings, including homes, businesses and schools, also collapsed. The wind destroyed the roof of a TV station, causing the crew inside to leave the control room. Rescue efforts So far, only one fatality has been confirmed. This number may increase as damage assessment and recovery progresses. On the Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish, 30 residents who chose to get out of the storm have not been heard from. Search and rescue efforts are under way throughout the region. In the deepest hit areas, rescuers will go door-to-door, searching for survivors and victims. Survivors will be sent to shelters and victims will be labeled for later evacuation. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards had a horrific warning to area residents. “Honestly, we can not tell you yet how long it will take before the first persons respond to the calls for help. So please do not go out. The rate at which individuals will decide to go out will hinder the flow “First responders and search and rescue vehicles, high-water vehicles and so on. So please be patient.” Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). INTERNATIONAL NEWS The US airstrike in Kabul killed 10 civilians, including children, the family said Sunday, U.S. forces carry out airstrikes against a suspected ISIS-K suicide bomber in Kabul which posed an “imminent” threat to the airport. But victims’ family members say 10 civilians, including 7 children, were also killed. The oldest member was a 40-year-old engineer who had worked with Afghan forces. According to a reporter who spoke to the family, they were SIV applicants awaiting notification to go to the airportwith This morning, unknown pairs fired at least 5 rockets at the airport. US missile defense systems were able to capture incoming missiles, so there were no casualties. The US is in the final hours of evacuation from Kabul airport. The deadline comes tomorrow for US forces to leave Afghanistan and hand over the airport to the Taliban. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Tags: Afghanistan, Infrastructure, international news, ISIS-K, Kabul, Louisiana, national news, natural disaster, New Albany MS, New Orleans, northeast Mississippi news, power grid, Taliban, US airstrikes, US news, world news

