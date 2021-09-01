UN adopts Afghanistan resolution, but no safe zone | Taliban News

The resolution urges the Taliban to honor their commitment to allow people to leave Afghanistan freely.

The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution urging the Taliban to honor their commitment to allow people to leave Afghanistan freely, but the move does not include a safe haven mentioned by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The resolution drafted by the United States, the United Kingdom and France was adopted on Monday with 13 votes in favor and no opposition. China and Russia abstained.

The resolution said the council expects the Taliban to allow a safe, secure and orderly departure from Afghanistan to Afghanistan and all foreign nationals.

The Security Council requested that in addition to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ongoing inspections in Afghanistan, that it monitor Iran’s compliance with “the steps required by the IAEA Board”. press conference coming soon. after the resolution was adopted.

The resolution refers to a Taliban statement on August 27, in which the group said Afghans would be able to travel abroad and leave Afghanistan at any time they wished, including any border crossing, both by air and land. .

The Security Council requested that in addition to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ongoing inspections in Iran, that it monitor Iran’s compliance with “the steps required by the IAEA Board”.

Macron had raised hopes for more concrete proposals in comments published in the weekly Journal du Dimanche over the weekend.

He said Paris and London would present a draft resolution aimed at defining, under UN control, a safe zone in Kabul that would allow humanitarian operations to continue, Macron said.

I have high hopes that it will succeed. I do not see who can be against securing humanitarian projects, he said.

But the UN resolution on the table is much less ambitious. It is unclear whether another resolution proposing a safe zone will be circulated later.

Experts said the text was weakened to ensure that China and Russia would not use their veto to block it, including softening some of the language associated with the Taliban.

This is a rather subtle text, said Richard Gowan, UN expert on the International Crisis Group.

Macron was guilty of overestimating the idea of ​​a safe zone at Kabul airport this weekend, or at least did not communicate very clearly, Gowan told the AFP news agency.

The resolution sends at least one political signal to the Taliban about the need to keep the airport open and help the UN provide assistance, he added.

The text calls on the Taliban to allow full, safe and unhindered access for the UN and other agencies to provide humanitarian assistance.

It also reaffirms the importance of protecting human rights, including children, women and minorities, and encourages all parties to seek a comprehensive, politically negotiated solution with full, equal and meaningful representation of women.

The text also calls for Afghanistan not to be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist acts.

The resolution comes after international efforts to transport vulnerable foreign nationals and Afghans abroad ended after the Taliban returned to power on August 15, with the United States withdrawing from the country after 20 years.

France ended its evacuation efforts on Friday and the UK followed suit on Saturday.

U.S. troops have been trying in dangerous and chaotic conditions to complete a major evacuation operation from Kabul airport by Tuesday deadline.