International
UN adopts Afghanistan resolution, but no safe zone | Taliban News
The resolution urges the Taliban to honor their commitment to allow people to leave Afghanistan freely.
The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution urging the Taliban to honor their commitment to allow people to leave Afghanistan freely, but the move does not include a safe haven mentioned by French President Emmanuel Macron.
The resolution drafted by the United States, the United Kingdom and France was adopted on Monday with 13 votes in favor and no opposition. China and Russia abstained.
The resolution said the council expects the Taliban to allow a safe, secure and orderly departure from Afghanistan to Afghanistan and all foreign nationals.
The Security Council requested that in addition to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ongoing inspections in Afghanistan, that it monitor Iran’s compliance with “the steps required by the IAEA Board”. press conference coming soon. after the resolution was adopted.
The resolution refers to a Taliban statement on August 27, in which the group said Afghans would be able to travel abroad and leave Afghanistan at any time they wished, including any border crossing, both by air and land. .
The Security Council requested that in addition to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ongoing inspections in Iran, that it monitor Iran’s compliance with “the steps required by the IAEA Board”.
Macron had raised hopes for more concrete proposals in comments published in the weekly Journal du Dimanche over the weekend.
He said Paris and London would present a draft resolution aimed at defining, under UN control, a safe zone in Kabul that would allow humanitarian operations to continue, Macron said.
I have high hopes that it will succeed. I do not see who can be against securing humanitarian projects, he said.
But the UN resolution on the table is much less ambitious. It is unclear whether another resolution proposing a safe zone will be circulated later.
Experts said the text was weakened to ensure that China and Russia would not use their veto to block it, including softening some of the language associated with the Taliban.
This is a rather subtle text, said Richard Gowan, UN expert on the International Crisis Group.
Macron was guilty of overestimating the idea of a safe zone at Kabul airport this weekend, or at least did not communicate very clearly, Gowan told the AFP news agency.
The resolution sends at least one political signal to the Taliban about the need to keep the airport open and help the UN provide assistance, he added.
The text calls on the Taliban to allow full, safe and unhindered access for the UN and other agencies to provide humanitarian assistance.
It also reaffirms the importance of protecting human rights, including children, women and minorities, and encourages all parties to seek a comprehensive, politically negotiated solution with full, equal and meaningful representation of women.
The text also calls for Afghanistan not to be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist acts.
The resolution comes after international efforts to transport vulnerable foreign nationals and Afghans abroad ended after the Taliban returned to power on August 15, with the United States withdrawing from the country after 20 years.
France ended its evacuation efforts on Friday and the UK followed suit on Saturday.
U.S. troops have been trying in dangerous and chaotic conditions to complete a major evacuation operation from Kabul airport by Tuesday deadline.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/30/un-afghanistan-resolution-safe-zone-taliban
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]