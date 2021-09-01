Afghan healthcare system in danger of collapse, aid agencies warn | Health news

Afghanistan’s health system is in danger of collapsing, two major aid agencies told Reuters, after foreign donors stopped providing aid after the Taliban took control.

After the United States withdrew most of the remaining troops last month, the Taliban accelerated their military campaign, taking control of the capital Kabul on August 15th.

International donors including the World Bank and the European Union freeze funds for Afghanistan shortly afterwards.

One of the major risks to the health system here is essentially the collapse due to lack of support, said Filipe Ribeiro, Afghanistan’s representative for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), one of the largest medical aid agencies in place.

The overall health system in Afghanistan is understaffed, underfunded and underfunded for years. And the big risk is that this underfunding will continue over time.

Necephor Mghendi, head of Afghanistan at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said the health care system which was already fragile and highly dependent on foreign aid had been left under an additional burden.

Humanitarian needs on the ground are massive, he said.

Both aid agencies said that while their ground operations were not widely affected, they had seen a significant increase in demand as other facilities were unable to function fully.

Mghendi said the closure of Afghan banks meant that almost all humanitarian agencies were unable to access funds, leaving vendors and staff unpaid.

Complicating matters, medical supplies will now have to be supplied earlier than expected.

Supplies that were supposed to last three months will not be able to last three months. We may have to recharge much earlier than that, Mghendi said.

Ribeiro said MSF had amassed medical supplies before taking over, but that with flights disrupted and ground borders in disarray, it was unclear when they could reach more into the country.

The delivery of health supplies arrives

The World Health Organization said Monday that a plane carrying 12.5 tonnes of medicine and health supplies had landed in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan, the first such shipment since the Taliban took control.

The WHO said the plane, which flew from Dubai, would send supplies to 40 health facilities in 29 provinces across the country.

Supplies that include trauma and emergency equipment are enough to cover the basic needs of more than 200,000 people, provide 3,500 surgical procedures and treat 6,500 trauma patients, the WHO added.

After days of uninterrupted work to find a solution, we have now been able to partially replenish the reserves of health facilities in Afghanistan, said WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed al-Mandhari.

Humanitarian agencies like the WHO have faced major challenges in delivering life-saving supplies to Afghanistan in recent weeks due to security and logistics constraints, al-Mandhari added.

He further thanked Pakistan, which provided the aircraft for the shipment.

It was the first of three flights scheduled with Pakistan International Airlines, and the WHO said it was working to ensure the shipment was the first few weeks by many.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reporting from Kabul said the flight from Dubai opens up the widest potential for air routes in Afghanistan.

Mazar-i-Sharif is a big important city in the north, it has a big and important airport. Prior to the fall of the government, there were international flights there, so this is a confirmation that they have regained control of air traffic, which appears to be paving the way for Kabul, McBride said.

Once the US leaves, they will take control of air traffic, and the Taliban will have the task of not just restoring the airport, but re-establishing air traffic control.

It offers a way forward that everyone here seems to want to see the government, aid organizations and of course the population because that would mean the eventual return of commercial flights, McBride said.

The WHO has warned that Afghanistan could soon face a shortage of medical personnel as staff are among those fleeing the country and women health workers are staying away from work for fear.

During his period in power from 1996-2001, the Taliban had an uncomfortable relationship with foreign aid agencies, eventually ousting many, including MSF, in 1998.

This time, the group has said it welcomes foreign donors and will protect the rights of foreign and domestic staff, a commitment that has been held so far, Ribeiro said.

They actually ask us to stay, and they asked us to continue with our operations as we had directed them before, he said. Relationships are, so far, quite reassuring.