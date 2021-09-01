The talented, young USMNT faces the most pressing World Cup qualifying round in the history of American football

It all starts on Thursday in the city of San Salvador in Central America, in a country that has not been so close to reaching the World Cup in more than a decade. The United States national team of men will begin its quest to undo the damage left by the loss in Russia 2018 and will settle for the 2026 tournament in America and revive the men’s brand sport, anyway here at home and, ultimately, change the worldwide perception of American football.

That’s a lot to throw at the toes of these 26 very young youngsters when the final qualifying round of the CONCACAF World Cup begins. Right or not, here we are. Some of these are the remnants of other failures, some the result of the promises and announcements of their coaches, and some the product of their appreciable performances while dressing with the American crest or those of various professional clubs.

This mix of circumstances has created a staple for this team led by Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie (below) and Tyler Adams, one of 23 still featured in the most pressing World Cup qualifying campaign by any American team ever.

Yes, that’s right: the biggest pressure, ever.

At 06, was there pressure? There was a level of anticipation. There were definitely some of them then, ESPN chief analyst Taylor Twellman told Sporting News, who scored the last American goal in that cycle. But not to the point you are talking about, no.

I say that his pressure, expectation and excitement is at an all-time high. Some of the frustration of 2017 and that game against Trinidad, but also the fact that you have a generation of players competing in places we’ve never seen. What does it look like when wearing the United States national team jersey?

Before the Americans were eliminated by a stunning 2-1 loss to Trinidad & Tobago on the final night of the CONCACAF qualifiers in October 2017 (below), they had competed in every World Cup dating back to 1990. Those who followed the sport here for decades remember the goal known within the sport as The Shot Heard Round the World, scored by Paul Caliguiri to qualify the US for Italy 90.

Given the small audience for the sport at the time, and the fact that no American team had reached the World Cup in 40 years at that point, it can certainly be said that all the pressure to win that 1-0 win was Inside.

The United States was then granted automatic entry into the 1994 World Cup as a host country. In the next five attempts, from 1998 to 2014, their qualification was secured each day before the final day of the match. The players who won those trails faced and won important challenges, though often those challenges were underestimated by those who follow and chronicle the team. Last time, fans were reminded, more often than not, that any successful qualification should be celebrated rather than assumed.

“I think this is crazy pressure for a number of reasons,” ESPN analyst Janusz Michallik told Sporting News. In my day, 94, we did not have to qualify. Then after that, we had some good teams, good players, but the sport was still growing; you will always get that benefit from the doubt.

Now, the positive comes back to that extra pressure. We sometimes boast about how well our young players are doing abroad. Our young players are going to the best clubs in the world and, not only that, they perform and play an important role. There are millions of other fans who have expectations. I’m worried about expectations. I do not worry about the level of our team, but I worry about inexperience.

The average age of the group that will start qualifying is 24, and these players have won an average of 18 games. Only defenders John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin have played a World Cup game. Only six have played in World Cup qualifiers.

But Adams (above) played in a Champions League semi-final and scored the goal that took RB Leipzig there in 2020. Pulisic won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and was directly responsible for two of the teams’ three goals in a semi-final clash. with Real Madrid. Sergino Dest is the regular right-back for FC Barcelona. McKennie made 18 starts in 34 games for Juventus and the club turned down transfer requests for him this summer. Reyna will not be 19 for three months and, scoring a goal in Borussia Dortmund’s victory before the international break, became the youngest player ever to make 50 Bundesliga appearances.

I’m sure in their minds they understand what that pressure is and what it can be like when we start entering these qualifiers with the knowledge that we did not make the final World Cup and what it would mean if we did not qualify for two World Cups in a row, sports analyst Fox Cobi Jones, USMNT career leader and participant in the 1998 and 2002 qualifiers, told SN. The good thing is that all of these players, most of them, have a clear idea.

National team veterans such as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore have not been included since 2019. Of the 26 players called up by coach Gregg Berhalter for three of the first 14 games in this qualifying tournament, only Pulisic, Yedlin and midfielder Kellyn Acosta were on the field on that catastrophic night in Trinidad. Pulisic (pictured below) played a full 90 minutes and scored the only U.S. goal; Yedlin also went the distance. Acosta replaced defender Jorge Villafana in the 72nd minute. Defender John Brooks was injured for most of that qualifying campaign and played just four games.

So many other regular hosts will have their full introduction on what it means to be CONCACAFed, with noisy, opposing and frequent crowds of game surfaces.

I want to see who the leaders are that will grow and lead this team, Jones said. When you talk about the qualifying process, and go through CONCACAF and deal with that completely different dynamic, we have some who understand it. Can they transfer their knowledge as leaders to inform everyone? You talk to anyone who has gone through this qualifying process, it is not like anywhere else in the world. It is not an easy process. The games are different.

It’s not 5 star, and that’s what some of these players will have to understand. Some of the places you are staying in, some of the things you have to deal with, is not the best situation. Fields will not be large fire alarms falling in the middle of the night, parties outside your hotel at two o’clock in the morning. These are all things where they make it difficult.

Jones made it known that Berhalter has gone through this as a player. He knows the terrain (uneven). Berhalter said he understands that beating Mexico twice in trophy matches in a single summer does not mean that nothing would be a failure, he said if the US fails to qualify for Qatar.

Of course there is pressure there, but when I talk about the foundation, everything we need to do to get ready to perform at a high level: our culture as a team, our values ​​as a team, Berhalter told Sporting News. If we could do those things, we were confident we would succeed. Almost go auto-piloting if you are adhering to your duties as a player, if you are in your position. And then the values ​​you have as a team are competing intensely, that you are playing together as a team these things are really important. We can not play the moment, as they say. We have to play the game.

There are usually only six teams involved in this phase, but the process was changed due to the pandemic and now eight are participating. Mexico, like never before, is a force. Costa Rica and Honduras are considered to be rebuilding, but still dangerous. Canada has the best generation of players in its history, including 2020 Champions League winner Alphonso Davies (below).

El Salvador has seen his program revitalized by new coach Hugo Perez, a former USMNT player who also coached extensively in the ranks of the American national youth team Soccers. The nation has not been included in the final qualifying round since the 2010 cycle and last appeared in the 1982 World Cup.

This is the first challenge Thursday for this talented group of young American players. It will not be the last.

It would be naive for me to ask whether or not they can withstand the pressure of the game for the national team if they can withstand the pressure of the game with Juventus and Chelsea and Dortmund in all of this, Twellman said. I think there are different types of pressure. People will laugh, but playing for your country and coming out of a massive disappointment is a real pressure. But sometimes ignorance is happiness, and I don’t think many of these guys are hurt by that. I think they are motivated by this. I think it is a massive change to have a low point and to have that your motivating factor compared to something that has hurt you and will be with you for the rest of your life.