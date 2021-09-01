The UN welcomes the achievement after the use of leaded gasoline ended globally Automotive industry news





The use of leaded gasoline has disappeared from the globe, a milestone that will prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths and save the world economy more than $ 2.4 trillion a year, said the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). ). Nearly a century after doctors issued warnings about the toxic effects of leaded gasoline, Algeria, the last country to use up fuel, depleted supplies last month, UNEP said Monday, calling the news a historic victory in the fight for cleaner air. Successful implementation of the lead gasoline ban is a major achievement for global health and our environment, said Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP, which is headquartered in Nairobi. Even 20 years ago, more than 100 countries around the world still used leaded gasoline, despite studies linking it to premature death, poor health, soil and air pollution. Concerns arose in 1924, when dozens of workers were hospitalized and five were pronounced dead after suffering convulsions at a refinery run by the American giant Standard Oil, nicknamed the gas building by staff. However, by the 1970s almost all gasoline sold across the globe contained lead. When UNEP launched its campaign in 2002, many leading economic powers had already banned the use of fuel, including the United States, China, and India. But the situation in lower-income countries remained dire. By 2016, after North Korea, Myanmar, and Afghanistan banned the sale of leaded gasoline, only a handful of countries were still operating service stations that provided fuel, while Algeria finally pursued Iraq and Yemen in the end. its reliance on pollutants. UNEP said in a statement that eradicating leaded gasoline would prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths a year, increase IQ scores in children, saving $ 2.44 trillion [2.07 trillion euros] for the global economy, and lowering crime rates. The agency said the dollar figure came from a 2010 study led by scientists at California State University in Northridge. Its main factors were the benefits of better health for the general economy, lower medical costs and a decrease in criminal activity, higher crime rates have previously been linked to exposure to leaded fuel. The end of a toxic era UNEP warned that the use of fossil fuels in general still needs to be drastically reduced to avoid the frightening effects of climate change. Greenpeace hailed the news as the last celebration of a toxic era. It clearly shows that if we can remove one of the most dangerous polluting fuels in the 20th century, we can remove absolutely all fossil fuels, said Thandile Chinyavanhu, climate and energy activist at Greenpeace Africa. African governments should no longer make excuses for the fossil fuel industry, she added. Globally, vehicle sales are set to grow exponentially, especially in emerging markets. The transport sector is responsible for nearly a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions and is set to grow by a third by 2050, UNEP said, adding that 1.2 billion new vehicles will hit the road in the coming decades. . This includes millions of low-quality used vehicles exported from Europe, the United States and Japan, to middle- and low-income countries. This contributes to global warming and traffic that pollutes the air and [is] forced to cause accidents, the global body said. Earlier this month, a bomb report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that the average Earth temperature would be 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer by 2030 compared to the times pre-industrial. A decade earlier than expected, growth has raised alarm bells about the use of fossil fuels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/30/un-hails-milestone-as-use-of-leaded-petrol-ended-globally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos