On August 30, the United Nations (UN) announced that the last stockpiles of leaded gasoline in Algeria were officially depleted in July 2021, marking the global end to the use of leaded fuel in vehicles, according to a statementsOfficials say ending the use of leaded gasoline will prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths a year, and is an important step towards improving air pollution levels worldwide, reports Helena Horton for Guardianwith

Leaded gasoline has been banned in the United States for decades, but less than 20 years ago, 117 countries still used leaded gas. Many nations in sub-Saharan Africa and other low-income countries relied on fuel, which can cause a range of health problems throughout the body, reports Molly Taft for GizmodoMe Thanks Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fuel is linked to causing health issues from heart disease, high blood pressure, strokes, kidney disease and reduced fertility. Chemicals too contaminates easily air, land and water, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The UN formed a so-called coalition Partnership for clean fuels and vehicles (PCFV) in 2002 to remove the world from leaded gasoline. The group campaigned to persuade consumers to pay more for safer but more expensive lead-free fuels, Camila Domonoske reports for NPRwith

“The successful implementation of the lead gasoline ban is a major achievement for global health and our environment,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Program. statementsWith “Overcoming a century of death and disease that has affected hundreds of millions and degraded the environment worldwide, we are empowered to change the trajectory of humanity for the better through an acceleration switching to clean vehicles AND electrical mobility“

Leaded gasoline was invented in the 1920s by General Motors engineer Thomas Midgley Jr. During this time, automakers were looking for a chemical that would reduce engine stroke. Midgley Jr. added tetraethyl lead, also known as TEL, to gasoline, which effectively silenced noisy engines. TEL can achieve this noise reduction by increasing fuel combustibility or octane nivelet. However, TEL was so toxic that if it was absorbed through the skin, it would result in lead poisoning immediately – and the manufacturers knew this from the beginning, Gizmodo reports. Ethanol has since replaced TEL as a safer gasoline additive to achieve the same goal, according to NPR.

Concerns about gasoline toxicity first arose in 1924 when 15 refinery workers in Ohio and New Jersey died from suspected lead poisoning. However, it was only in the 1960s and 1970s that growing evidence of health issues related to lead poisoning was finally accepted nationally.

Those most affected by lead exposure are children who are more sensitive to chemicals, even in small amounts. Leaded gasoline has been linked to behavioral issues and learning disorders in children GizmodoWith Low Prolonged Level leaden exposures affect every system in the human body. Lead is still found in households in some colors, batteries and tubes used for drinkable water in certain areas.

E The act of fresh air was adopted in 1970, which is the same year as EPA was formedBy 1973, the EPA began an effort to phase out leaded gasoline, NPR reports. By the mid-1980s, gasoline for used vehicles in the U.S. was largely lead-free, but leaded gas was not completely banned or phased out of use until 1996, according to NPR. Many high-income countries followed suit, but leaded gasoline was still widely used at the beginning of the new millennium in low- and middle-income countries.

While cars are no longer consuming leaded gasoline, the aviation industry still uses Avgas, a type of lead-containing fuel, reports Jeevan Ravindran for CNNWith According to CNN, the shift from lead to gas has created a greater reliance on oil – another fuel that could be dangerous to the environment and human health.

With leaded fuel no longer used in vehicles, the UN plans to push for the elimination of fossil fuels in cars and work towards mandating the use of cleaner fuels, Guardian reports.

“We urge the same actors to take inspiration from this great achievement to ensure that now that we have cleaner fuels, we also adopt cleaner vehicle standards globally – the combination of cleaner fuels and vehicles “It can reduce emissions by more than 80 percent,” Andersen said in a statement.