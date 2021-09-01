



E Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum boy will present “Leonardo Drew: Cycles, from the Jordan D. Schnitzer Collection and His Family Foundation,” from September 1 to November 17, 2021. Drew transforms cotton paper pulp and pigment into powerful large but fragile prints that test medium dexterity. Some resemble maps of geographical landscapes such as populated cities, forests, and urban wastelands viewed from above, while others resemble the night sky and distant galaxies. Evocative of fire, earth, sky and water, it has strong perceptions on both the microcosmic and macrocosmic scales. The organic forms within the composition are wavy with different texture and brightness, pushing the boundaries of its materiality. Like his sculptural installations in wood, Drew starts with a raw material, transforming and rebuilding its core until it resembles waste. Through this process, the artist articulates various stories of chaos and cycles of birth and death. “Drew shapes again. His work inspires questions about different topographies and the negotiation of space in our daily lives. This exhibition offers a rare glimpse into the artist’s expansive approach to printmaking,” said the museum’s chief curator. Amy Galpin. Also in view, the artist’s sculptures address social issues and the cyclical nature of existence. Using a variety of off-the-shelf materials such as wood, cardboard, paint, paper, plastic, rope and yarn combined with natural materials such as branches or tree trunks, Drew transforms these objects with labor-intensive manipulations that mimic the natural processes of oxidation, combustion and weather. “cycles feels especially at the time when we observe how people have now changed the environment. The early years of Drew’s research on the reuse of discarded materials and his focus on this body of work on the concept of cycles – from the cyclical nature of life to the effects of erosion – relate to this part of the world where nature and weather are forces dominant in our daily lives, “said museum director Jordana Pomeroy.” We are grateful to Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation for the work of Leonardo Drew cycles available to FIU and the Miami-Dade community. “ Drew’s works can be found in the famous collections of Crystal Bridge, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Metropolitan Museum of Art and in Rubell Family Collection in Miami. “When you meet Leonardo Drew – you are transformed by his energy, his smile and his passion – his passion for life! His art takes wood, fabric, shingles, you call it – and turns the material into the most amazing sculpture imaginable. “His paperwork translates into 3 dimensional art exploration experiences. Thank you, Leonardo, for letting us all look at art and your magical journey,” said Jordan D. Schnitzer.

