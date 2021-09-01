The province has increased its BC drug poisoning response in 2020-21 due to the dramatic increase in drug toxicity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Budget also provides a historic $ 500 million investment in mental health and substance use over the next three years. This includes $ 45 million to ensure the sustainability of overdose prevention services across the province, support for integrated field liaison teams, and enhance nursing care. The ministry will have more to share about specific investments in mental health and substance use as part of the 2021 Budget in the coming weeks.

Actions 2020-21:

Improving treatment and healing

New beds for substance treatment and healing care

BC is creating 123 new treatment substance treatment beds for young people, and more than 100 new treatment and treatment beds for adults are being added throughout the province. So far, 95 have been implemented. In August 2020, 20 new teen beds were added to the Chilliwack at the Traverse facility.

Extended field of nursing practice, a Canadian first

To increase the number of practitioners who can prescribe treatment for opioid use disorders, registered nurses (RNs) and registered psychiatric nurses (RPNs) may complete training to begin prescribing treatment medications. By August 2021, 101 RN and RPN from all health authorities have been registered and 47 have fully completed their training. Work is underway to train up to 450 new prescribers of nurses by March 2023.

Extended treatment of opioid agonists

The number of people who have given opioid agonist (OAT) treatment in a given month has risen to more than 24,306. The number of clinicians prescribing any form of OAT in a given month increased from 773 in June 2017 to 1,671 in June 2021. Access has also been significantly expanded through Quick Access to Addiction Care Clinics in all health regions, so more people can care they need, where and when they need it.

More flexible treatment options

More options are available than ever before — including opioid agonist injection (iOAT) treatment and low-barrier alternative pharmaceutical programs (TiOAT) at most health authorities in BC In 2019-20, iOAT capacity increased by more more than 40%. In November 2019, the government approved the expansion of TiOAT to every health authority in the province.

COVID-19 funding for treatment and healing operators

More than $ 2 million went to 53 existing budget providers of residential treatment and recovery with strained budgets from the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that they can continue to provide quality care to those in need.

Improving the care system for substance use

New teams to keep people connected to service and treatment

Seven new and nine expanded substance use teams across the province have been added to help people stay connected to health care services, treatment and healing.

New and extended field teams

Forty-two new full-time registered nurses, psychiatric nurses, social workers and peer support staff are being added to the 14 new and existing field intervention teams across the province. This expands access to substance use services to prevent drug poisoning deaths, save lives, and connect more people with treatment and healing.

24/7 helpline for prescribers and pharmacists provides direct, instant support to physicians, pharmacists, and nursing practitioners as they treat patients with opioid use disorders and consider safe prescription alternatives for the supply of toxic drugs.

Prevention of drug poisoning

Decriminalization

BC is working with partners on an application to the federal government for an exemption from Section 56 of the Drugs and Controlled Substances Act. The Attorney General sent a letter to the police chiefs urging the police to focus on more serious crimes and to comply with the principles of more harm reduction.

Access to the safest supply described, a Canadian first

In July 2021, the Province announced a policy to increase access to pharmaceutical alternatives to the illicit supply of drugs to reduce the events and deaths of drug poisoning. The Safer Supply described by BC will enable regional health authorities to begin offering a wider range of medicines, including fentanyl products and stimulants, as safer alternatives to toxic street medicines. As this is a new and innovative prescribing practice, implementation will begin with the enhancement of existing health authority programs that prescribe alternatives to illicit medicines (e.g., OAT clinics, iOAT, and TiOAT) to provide additional medicines. focusing initially on a priority list of opioids.

The government is investing $ 22.6 million over the next three years to support health authorities in implementing this policy. Funding will support the expansion of existing programs and the creation of new programs, the increase of staff capacity through the employment of new FTEs, and the strong monitoring and evaluation of this never-before-done policy.

The danger prescription mitigation guide

In March 2020, the Province announced new clinical guidelines for health care providers to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to respond to the ongoing urgency of drug poisoning. Since March 2021, when the Province first announced the new clinical guideline, there has been a 475% increase (from 677 to 3,899 people) in the number of people distributing hydromorphone in May 2021, compared to March 2020.

Overdose prevention and supervised consumer services

BC is expanding access to overdose prevention services and overdose prevention sites that provide inhalation services in communities most affected by the drug poisoning crisis. During COVID-19, all of these sites were advertised as essential services. The government has supported websites to stay open with the new COVID-19 security measures to help give people confidence that they can continue to use these services safely during a pandemic. Since they opened, these sites have played a critical role in connecting people with service options. They have had more than two million visits, more than 11,000 overdoses responded and survived, and zero deaths.

Rescuers application

The free app helps to save lives by automatically connecting people who use drugs with first-timers in case they do not react. Since its inception in late May 2020, the app has been used more than 58,000 times by nearly 6,000 app users. To date, no deaths from drug poisoning have been reported through the app. The lifeguard also now warns of drugs.

Get naloxone kits at home

Since the program began, more than a million kits have been shipped and more than 100,000 have been reported to have been used to avoid drug poisoning since the program began. Kits are available in more than 1,880 locations, including 765 community pharmacies in BC

Object Overdose Response Box (FORB) SOFTWARE provides community organizations with naloxone, supplies and training so staff can recognize and respond to drug poisoning. There are 670 registered sites in the province and 2,164 cancellations of drug poisoning reported by FORB countries (as of July 2021).

Community response

Crisis Innovation Community Fund

Supports innovative community-led strategies and actions that build on the expertise of local service providers and experienced people.

Grants amounting to more than $ 1.5 million are committed to escalating the response to drug poisoning in rural, remote and indigenous communities. Grants will also provide support, including grief and loss groups, family services, and networks for people and families affected by the drug poisoning crisis.

Community action teams (CAT)

$ 2.75 million will keep these teams in communities before Christ. 36 CATs in high-priority communities across the province help communities build partnerships and strategies to address the urgency of drug poisoning locally.

People with lived / lived experience

Ongoing investments will ensure that experienced and living people are involved in building a provincial network of people who use drugs to share that experience and expertise, as well as funding for peer and family support networks. Moms Stop the Harm – BC is leading the Stronger Together, a provincial family support and development project.

Indigenous guided solutions

$ 20 million offered by BC to support First Nations Health Authority with renovation and replacement of First Nations treatment centers throughout Christ

$ 30 million was provided by the BC government to the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) to support the design and expansion of land-based and culturally safe treatment services. As part of this initiative, FNHA has provided funding to First Nations to increase the number of treatment options available to First Nations clients with a focus on land-based, family, or group-based treatment services.

BC Province and FNHA committed $ 10 million each to support the implementation of a new partnership for mental health and well-being.

Provincial emergency response to drug poisoning for the First Nations communities

The $ 24 million over three years will support the FNHA with its emergency drug poisoning response, with an increased focus on addressing the impact of urgency on First Nations people.

Métis-led mental health and well-being initiatives

$ 1.13 million has been awarded to Métis Nation BC to support Métis-led mental health and wellness initiatives, including developing a safety and cultural welfare curriculum and a harm reduction and anti-stigma campaign.