UN marks first International Day for People of African Descent

or Secretary General Antnio Guterres called the form the greatest commitment to advance the promise of equality, justice and dignity for all, in its initial message.

The first international day for people of African descent is a celebration of their great contributions in every area of ​​human endeavor. Alsoshtë also a belated acknowledgment of the deep injustices they continue to endure, and an urgent appeal to all #LuftoRacizminwith – Antnio Guterres (@antonioguterres) 31 August 2021

Too late

It is a belated recognition of the deep injustices and systemic discrimination that people of African descent have endured for centuries and continue to face today, the Secretary-General said.saidwith

And it is an urgent call to action for all, everywhere, to commit to eradicating the evil of racism.

More than 200 million people in America alone are identified as of African descent. Millions more are located worldwide outside the African continent.

Whether as descendants of victims of the transatlantic slave trade, or as recent migrants, they are among some of the poorest and most marginalized groups, the UN said.

Last December, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution setting International Day.

The objective was to promote greater recognition and respect for the heritage, culture and diverse contribution of people of African descent to the development of societies, as well as to promote respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of people of African descent.

Now is the moment

The resolution also recalled the dual UN initiatives: 2001World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Rough Intolerance, held in Durban, South Africa, and the statement ofInternational Decade for People of African Descent, which lasts until 2024.

Twenty years laterDurban Declaration and Action Plan, and more than half of the International Decade for People of African Descent, we are experiencing an unprecedented momentum toward ending the global scourge of racism, the Secretary-General said. We should not miss this opportunity.

Costa Rica spearheaded efforts to create International Day. The Central American country changed its political constitution in 2015, defining itself as a multiethnic and multicultural nation.

Jan Andr Solano is a university student and activist from Limn, a city on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica, who admires the civil rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He recently took part in a UN initiative that brings together the stories of different people of African descent in his homeland who also share their life achievements, challenges, hopes and lessons.

Still dreaming for change

Despite his accomplishments, Jan said he does not understand why some people cross the street when they see him, or why he is subject to other indignations, including careful surveillance in supermarkets or isolation for police searches in public.





Courtesy of Jan Andr Solano Jan Andr Solano participated in a UN initiative that collects the stories of several people of African descent and through their personal experiences they share their life achievements, challenges, desires and lessons.

Latin America has about 134 million people of African descent and a recent report by the UN Economic Commission for the Region, ECLAC, reveals how they suffer from poverty, lack of access to basic services and inequality.

In Brazil, for example, the overall poverty rate is 11.5 percent, but among people of African descent, it is 25.5 percent. History repeats itself in other countries like Ecuador and Colombia.

Like Dr. King, Jan said he also had a dream: that exclusion, inequality, racism and discrimination be banished from the world forever, and that I could have the same opportunities to develop, to lead a prosperous life and so on. I dedicate myself to serving, and helping, all other people, regardless of their skin color.

Accept the legacy, correct the mistakes

The Secretary-General pointed to the UN to dismantle racism.

EThe Slave Road Project, led by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), encourages open and honest conversation about the horror and greed of slavery.

Another initiative from the UN Population Fund, UNFPA, focuses on expanding opportunities for young people of African descent, while the UN Office for Human Rights, OHCHR, has startedAgenda for Transformational Change for Racial Justice and Equalityin efforts to combat systemic racism, ensure accountability, and deliver restorative justice.

Earlier this month, the UN General Assembly established the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, a 10-member advisory body that will work closely with the UN. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Accepting the ingrained legacy of slavery, correcting the mistakes of history, and destroying the evil lie of supremacy requires perseverance and action every day, at a weak level, in every society, the UN chief said.

Together, let us commit ourselves to doing our part and advancing the promise of equality, justice and dignity for all.