NNSA Initiatives Support Internal Nuclear Safety: Regulation and Safety





31 August 2021 The US Department of Energy (DOE) National Nuclear Safety Administration (NNSA) has issued two cooperation agreements totaling $ 37 million to NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC to support the commercial production of the medical isotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99). ) without using highly enriched uranium (HEU). It has also launched RadSecure 100, a major radiological safety initiative to enhance US radiological safety at facilities in 100 metropolitan areas across the US. (Image: NNSA) Wisconsin-based NorthStar will use the funds to complete its neutron capture technology program and continue to develop and expand its accelerator production program, both of which support the Mo-99 non-uranium production . The DOE / NNSA will provide $ 16.3 million for the neutron capture project and $ 20.7 million for the accelerator project, with NorthStar required to provide an equal amount of matching funds. The awards will also be used in the ongoing development of NorthStar RadioGenix System-approved and commercial technetium generator upgrades. Mo-99 is used in more than 40,000 medical procedures in the U.S. every day, including the diagnosis of heart disease and cancer, but U.S. medical facilities have previously been purchased from overseas suppliers that traditionally produced Mo-99 using HEU, a material of which is seen as a spreading concern. In 2018, Wisconsin-based NorthStar became the first U.S. company in nearly 30 years to produce Mo-99 in the country, using technology that incorporates natural Mo-98 radiation, rather than HEU radiation, into a reactor nuclear “Creating an in-house supply for a whole host of products, including this critical medical isotope, is good for our national security and good for job creation here at home,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Combining NNSA expertise in nuclear non-proliferation with innovative American production means that American citizens will benefit from radioisotope health applications “by keeping nuclear risks low and setting a global example,” said NNSA administrator Jill Hruby. NorthStar President and CEO Stephen Merrick said the company “deeply appreciates” the support it has received from the DOE / NNSA. “NorthStar is the only US commercialized manufacturer of the Mo-99, having provided reliable Mo-99 / Tc-99m supply to the nation for nearly three years,” he said. “We are proud to be the first and only company to achieve commercialized production of Mo-99 through cooperation with DOE / NNSA to date. We are working aggressively to ensure a stable domestic supply of Mo-99 through production centers and dual processing for additional capacity and planning flexibility “. These awards are the first to end after the NNSA in July 2020 announced that it would make funds available to the industry to start commercial-scale production by the end of 2023. Negotiations with two other companies for cooperation agreements are ongoing, said NNSA. Key local security partnerships The NNSA has launched a new program to work in partnership with local governments, businesses and others to ensure that radioactive materials used at facilities across the US do not become a safety hazard. “Radioactive materials are used to treat cancer, to ensure the safety of buildings and more,” said Kristin Hirsch, Director of the NNSA Radiological Safety Office. “But if they are lost or stolen, these materials can pose a significant risk. RadSecure 100 focuses on high-priority materials, such as cesium-137, in cities nationwide.” The initiative aims where possible to replace radiological equipment with alternative technologies that do not require a radioactive source and then remove any source that is no longer needed, and the safety of radiological facilities and mobile sources by providing safety improvements. A particular focus is the replacement of cesium-137 radiators with non-radioisotope technologies such as X-ray equipment. The initiative will also aim to increase radiological safety at facilities using cobalt-60, americium-241 and iridium-192, located in 100 metropolitan areas across the US. Researched and written by World Nuclear News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/NNSA-initiatives-support-domestic-nuclear-security The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos