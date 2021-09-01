India holds first official meeting with Taliban in Qatar | Taliban News





The Indian ambassador to Qatar met with the head of the Taliban political office in Doha, says the Indian foreign ministry.

India’s ambassador to Qatar has held talks with a senior Taliban leader, the Indian foreign ministry said, the first official diplomatic engagement since the group invaded Afghanistan. The envoy, Deepak Mittal, met with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, head of the Taliban’s political office, in Doha on Tuesday at the request of the Taliban, the foreign ministry said. India has long had concerns about the Taliban because of the groups’ close ties to archived Pakistan. The foreign ministry said the two sides discussed the security of Indians left behind in Afghanistan. Mittal also conveyed India’s fears that anti-Indian fighters could use Afghan soil to carry out attacks, the foreign ministry said. The Taliban representative assured the ambassador that these issues will be addressed positively, the foreign ministry said. The talks come days after Stanekzai was quoted in the local press as saying the Taliban wanted political and economic ties with India. There was no immediate comment from the Taliban on the talks with the Indian envoy. India has invested more than $ 3 billion in development work in Afghanistan and had established close ties with the US-backed Kabul government. But with the Taliban advancing rapidly, the Indian government faced criticism in the country for not opening a channel of communication with the group. In June, informal contacts were established with Taliban political leaders in Doha, government sources told the Reuters news agency. The big fear is that armed groups fighting Indian-majority Muslim rule in Kashmir will be encouraged by the Taliban victory over foreign forces, one source said. Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s land should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any way, the foreign ministry said. When the Taliban were last in power from 1996-2001, India along with Russia and Iran supported the Northern Alliance that pursued armed resistance against them. Stanekzai, who Indian officials say was trained at an Indian military academy as an Afghan officer in the 1980s, had arrived in India informally last month, urging her not to close her embassy, ​​the source said.

