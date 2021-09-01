After the US withdrawal, few responses to Afghans were left behind Conflict News

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has dashed hopes of an immediate evacuation for Afghans who had worked for US or NATO governments during their 20-year engagement in the country.

For Abdul Matin Amiri, like thousands of other Afghans, the end of chaotic and hasty evacuations by the U.S. and other foreign governments proved the last hurdle in a five-year effort to leave his homeland and find security abroad. These efforts began in 2016, when he first applied for a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) available to Afghans working for the U.S. government.

Amir, who worked for the US-led NATO force and as a journalist for the United Nations-led International Security Assistance Force, is one of tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans who may have the right to be displaced by The US or other Western powers, through programs including SIVs or the expanded category of U.S. refugee visas, that remain in the country after the withdrawal of foreign troops.

The departure relinquished control of the airport to the Taliban and led to a strong halt to other countries’ evacuation efforts, which have closed almost all of their embassies in Afghanistan.

Kabul Taliban security chief Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani told Al Jazeera on August 22 that all Afghans should feel safe and that there is a general amnesty across the country.

“I’m really scared,” Amiri told Al Jazeera in the final hours of the US withdrawal, adding that the Taliban had twice visited his home in Kandahar since taking power. I am always moving from one house to another, as are my children.

I grew up in a democracy; I studied in democracy. I lived in a country where, as a journalist, I had the voice of freedom, he added. I do not want my children to grow up free and under extremism.

Some foreign governments have promised to continue to help those they have worked with in Afghanistan, who are seen as potential targets by the Taliban, but none have provided clear plans for what will come next, while waiting for see what form a Taliban government will take.

In the US, a few minutes after the last military flight left Afghan soil, General Kenneth McKenzie admitted to reporters, We did not get everyone out because we wanted to get out. However, he dismissed claims that extending the operation by days would have made a noticeable difference.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meanwhile, confirmed that there would be no US diplomatic presence in Afghanistan for the foreseeable future, with operations for Afghanistan shifting to Qatar.

However, in a tweet, he promised to keep the Taliban in their commitment to freedom of movement for foreign nationals, visa holders and Afghans at risk. The international refrain about this is strong and will remain strong.

On Monday, Blinken also said Washington was working with neighboring countries to ensure the evacuation of about 200 U.S. citizens left in the country and Afghan allies, by land or air.

We have no illusion that any of these will be easy, or fast, Blinken said.

Will they keep any of their promises?

With the Taliban in control of Kabul airport, little clarity on when and how operations will resume there, and few Western consular resources for Afghans remaining in the country, there is a long list of unknowns after the departure of foreign troops, Betsy Fisher, director of strategy at the US-based International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), told Al Jazeera.

There were tens of thousands of people with close ties to the U.S. who were unable to leave through U.S. air transportation, she said. This is what we know. What we do not know is basically everything else.

Those questions, Fisher added, range from logistical to political: How will Afghans apply for SIV for the necessary personal interviews? How will those applying for new US Priority 2 refugee visas arrive in a third country, which is required to apply? Will any third country allow it?

And then, of course, there is the issue of security, Fisher told Al Jazeera. Will the Taliban target people? Will they be an effective police force? Will they keep any of their promises?

The answers remain elusive for Ezatullah, who did not want to use his last meal. He told Al Jazeera that he believes his father may be eligible for an SIV, having worked for 13 months for a contractor for the US and British armies.

Ezatullah, originally from Laghman province in eastern Afghanistan, went to Kabul airport at least seven times during evacuation efforts, a day after a bombing killed nearly 200 Afghans and 13 US military personnel.

His emails to the US and UK have gone unanswered.

“I do not know what to do now,” he told Al Jazeera. I do not know other options that exist. My dad qualifies, he worked for them. He protected them.

The numbers are unclear

A full estimate of how many Afghans are at risk because of their work with foreign governments or organizations remains elusive. Thus is an account of how many Afghans were actually evacuated and under what conditions.

The U.S. has said it has helped evacuate more than 123,000 civilians through Kabul airport, though that number includes those evacuated by U.S. and coalition aircraft. Over an 18-day period since Aug. 15, when Kabul fell to the Taliban, U.S. planes lifted more than 79,000 civilians, including 73,500 third-country nationals and Afghan civilians, McKenzie said Monday.

Earlier in the day, McKenzie added that there were about 49,000 evacuated passengers awaiting subsequent movement to US installations in the Middle East and Europe. Another 13,000 were housed in five installations in the US.

The U.S. had said earlier Friday that about 7,000 SIV holders had arrived in the U.S. since the evacuations began.

Meanwhile, Matthew Soerens, U.S. director of church mobilization at World Relief, said U.S. relocation agencies have been advised by the government to prepare for about 20,000 Afghans with SIV arriving in the coming weeks and about 50,000 arriving in various statuses refugees.

He added that the situation is moving rapidly.

We have received several hours notice instead of, usually with the refugee relocation process, a few weeks to notice that a special family is coming, he told Al Jazeera.

Through no fault of their own

But Kim Staffieri, co-founder and director of the Association of War Allies (AWA), said her group believes there is a huge disparity in the number of Afghans the U.S. has evacuated and the number they have a responsibility to help.

AWA estimates there were a total of about 75,000 to 80,000 Afghans qualified for SIVs when U.S. evacuations began in late July, she said.

When counting eligible for the P-2 visa, the expanded refugee category for former Afghan employees of U.S.-based organizations, the estimate is about 250,000 Afghans who have not been evacuated since Aug. 25, the New York Times reported this week. passed, citing data compiled by AWA and the American University.

Staffieri claimed that if the Biden administration had heeded warnings from groups like it, particularly about the need to start evacuations earlier and address an obstacle in the SIV application process, more Afghans would have been able to to leave the country.

I want people to understand that those people who waited for the approval of the SIV mission chief or were kept on hold for other unknown reasons were left behind through no fault of their own, she said.

“What I really want to make clear to the American public is how many people the American government failed to do,” she said.

For his part, Amir said just days after the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, he was informed that his five-year SIV application was still under consideration.

He found more success with the UK government, which told him he had the right to evacuate, but he was unable to access British personnel in suppressing the thousands of people gathered at Kabul airport during several attempts. ditore.

I tried my best and was very close to losing my one and a half year old son, he said. I did not want to risk my children, it was very difficult.

Instead, he returned to Kandahar on Sunday.

Now, I’m waiting for a day to be evacuated, probably from a third country in the UK, he told Al Jazeera.

People who left were forced to leave without dignity and respect, he added. All this due to mismanagement of the evacuation process.