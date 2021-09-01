Kenny Kunene reappears the news site as Africa News Global, with cabinet ministers present





Kenny Kunene. (Gallo Images)

Businessman Kenny Kunene has restarted his website.

The website claims to provide an alternative narrative to mainstream media.

Kunene, who had previously gotten his feet in politics, said there would be no interference in the publishing editorial department. Africa News24-7, which is co-owned by businessman and former Secretary General of the Patriotic Alliance Kenny Kunene, has been restarted as Africa News Global, which aims to provide an “alternative story for the mainstream media”. According to an article on its website, online news publishing resumed last Thursday. Africa News 24-7 was founded in November 2017. Kunene told News24 it was an idea of ​​former Citizen and Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale, who convinced him as a financier of the importance and impact of online news. “The vision was and still remains to provide an alternative narrative to the mainstream media which has clearly abandoned the role of the media to inform readers in a real, objective and fearless or favored way.” He said it was also to “provide a voice for those who have no voice in an environment where the mainstream media has chosen sides and allowed itself to be captured by a dominant faction of the ruling party, resulting in agenda-driven reports that we are witnesses today. “ “Africa News Global will play an important role in being a trusted source of news in an environment where readers are losing faith in mainstream media due to biased and politically motivated reporting.” He said the news site would play a critical role in the current media landscape through honest, accurate and impartial reporting “whose sole purpose is to collect and disseminate news in a truthful, honest, objective and without fear or favor “. READ ALSO | OPINION: SABC is giving me only 5 days to pay my TV License Kunene, who has previously stepped into politics, said there would be no interference in the editorial content of the publication. Unlike the media owners in this country, I will respect the editorial independence of the publication. I will not play any role in determining its content, which is the sole right of the editor. Motale, with over 20 years of experience in journalism, had been appointed editor and would lead a new team of writers, Kunene said. “We also partner with local and international news providers for more local and international content.” According to the website, the resumption was attended by several ministers and other prominent figures in the South African political landscape. Kunene said this was to demonstrate their commitment to impartial reporting, as an invitation was made to leaders of all political parties. “Attendees, including some from the ruling party, were given a chance to speak. Among them were the head of the Patriotic Alliance in the City of Joburg, Deputy Pastor Ashley Sauls; Minister in the Presidency responsible for Intelligence Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu; Phumulo Masualle, Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises; Vuyolwethu Zungula, President of ATM; Jacob Zuma, Spokesperson of the Foundation; and Carl Niehaus, Spokesman of MKMVA. “

