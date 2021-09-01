Abandonment of Afghanistan could lead to serious consequences: foreign minister little | World News

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned that if the international community abandons Afghanistan it would lead to an economic collapse of the war-torn nation and lead to serious consequences, the PTI news agency reported. Qureshi also said that it is a crucial moment in the history of Afghanistan.

Qureshi’s comments came amid German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’ visit to Islamabad, where the two ministers are scheduled to discuss bilateral issues and the regional situation. The international community must remain committed. Humanitarian aid must flow. Do not allow economic collapse to occur in Afghanistan, Qureshi said.

He also called on the international community to remain vigilant about the role of disruptors in Afghanistan. He said it was necessary for the international community to distinguish between those who are for peace and those who destroy.

The German foreign minister, however, said that if the Taliban undertake to form a comprehensive government, it remains to be seen whether they keep their promises. It is important for us that all Afghans, even those who do not support the Taliban, feel represented by this government and it remains to be seen whether the Taliban take this into account, Maas said.

Qureshi said the Taliban’s recent statements on respect for human rights and international norms were encouraging.

Resumption of charter flights

Maas also said Germany was preparing in close coordination with other nations to arrange charter flights in order to receive qualified Afghans in Germany once Hamid Karzai International Airport becomes operational again.

Qureshi and Maas also spoke about developing bilateral co-operation in various fields and regional peace and security, with a focus on Afghanistan. Qureshi also said that since Germany is Pakistan one of the largest trading partners in the European Union, there was potential for trade to be improved by developing economic ties.