Top 10 news in the world: Taliban threaten Afghans who helped foreign forces, EU fully vaccinates 70% of citizens and more, World News





With the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban have full control of power and are putting up signs, urging those Afghans who help Western powers to “surrender or die”. It has been reported that letters are stuck on the doors of residences in rural areas and now also in cities. In the news about COVID-19, after a slow start due to supply shortages and delays, the EU COVID-19 vaccination campaign is now ranked among the most successful globally. In a video statement posted on Twitter, EU President Von der Leyen announced that 70 percent of adults in the 27-nation bloc were fully immunized against COVID-19. ‘Surrender or die’: Taliban stick cold papers on doors, report says Following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Afghans who have aided Western powers have been given a choice: surrender or die under Taliban rule. 70% of Europeans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, says EU chief Von der Leyen In the 27 EU countries, most adults are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 disaster, says European Union President Von der Leyen. The number of organ transplants is falling as COVID-19 grips the world Between 2019 and 2020, the number of solid organ transplants in the world dropped dramatically, the researchers said. It highlights the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on health services and patients. Explanator: What is the Badri 313 unit? The so-called “special force” of the Taliban Pictures of the so-called ‘special forces’ of the Taliban have been circulating over the past week. Known as the “Badri 313” unit, it is being designed as a kind of elite Taliban force. Read on to learn more about this unit. Capitol Hill Attack: Congressional Committee Urges Telecom Companies to Preserve Trump Call Recordings Thirty-five telecom, email and social media companies have been asked by a U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill to preserve data that may be relevant to their investigation. 5 US states almost out of ICU beds as new COVID-19 cases rise in hospitals COVID-19 cases, particularly among the unvaccinated, have strained ICU beds in five U.S. states; Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida and Arkansas, with hospitals lying on their border. Presence of US troops in Pakistan ‘temporary’: Pakistani Interior Minister Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has ruled out a long-term US military presence in the country, saying US troops are present only on a temporary basis. Drone strike at Saudi Arabia airport injures eight, damages one plane: Reports Eight people were injured and a civilian plane was damaged by a bomb-laden drone that attacked an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia. This is the latest attack on Saudi Arabia in the midst of its heavy fighting in Yemen. Six Islamist militants in Bangladesh face death sentence for killing gay rights activist Six Islamist militants were sentenced to death in Bangladesh for their role in the brutal death of two men, including slain gay rights activist Julhaz Mannan. Look: Polar blinds are melting six times faster, experts say Calderone will disappear in the blink of an eye

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-taliban-threatens-afghans-that-assisted-foreign-forces-eu-fully-vaccinates-70-citizens-more-409737 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

