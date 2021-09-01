International
Geronimo alpaca wrecked after public legal battle over bovine tuberculosis in UK
British government veterinarians have toppled Geronimo, an alpacacarry bovine tuberculosis, after a lengthy case that made international headlines and drove animal activists against the state.
Main points:
- Geronimo alpacatesteditive twice for bovine tuberculosis
- British authorities ordered him to be euthanized to help stop the spread of the disease
- The owner of Geronimo fought many court battles in a failed attempt to save him
Geronimo owner Helen Macdonald had argued that government tests had produced false positives, gathering a large base of supporters in an effort to save the animal.
Several veterinarians upheld her cause, but a High Court judge rejected Ms. Macdonald’s request for an interim injunction to stop the murder order.
Veterinary personnel in blue skirts, masks and goggles, backed by police officers, arrived at the farm in western England where the animal lived and took Geronimo out of his pen.
The scene was witnessed by animal activists and journalists who had camped on the farm, vowing to stop the destruction of the alpaca.
The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs later confirmed that the animal had been euthanized and a post-mortem examination would be performed.
Geronimowas was sentenced to death after being tested twice positive for bovine tuberculosis.
Macdonald, who imported Geronimo from New Zealand in 2017, said the destruction of the animal was “barbaric” and unscientific.
“The government has refused to engage in good faith,” Ms Macdonald said.
“We now know that they have been harassing us for the past week, fobbing us by saying people were on holiday and would be coming back to us this week.
Macdonald has said the type of bovine tuberculosis test is fundamentally wrong, arguing that injections of tuberculin, a purified protein derived from TB tuberculosis bacteria, used to test the immune response of animals, can produce results false-positive.
Bovine TB can destroy livestock herds and damage farm incomes.
Britain has been killing animals to stop its spread for a decade, but the practice remains controversial.
The government said 27,000 cattle were slaughtered in 2020 to curb the spread of the disease.
UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlem said she sympathized with the affected owners, but the threat of the disease needed to be eliminated.
“This is an extremely sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease,” she said.
“But we must pursue scientific evidence and kill animals that have tested positive for tuberculosis to minimize the spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the greatest threat to animal health in this country.”
Nearly 142,000 people signed a petition in support of Geronimo, arguing that the government was “killing healthy alpacas without valid science” and calling for the animal to be given a deadline.
Earlier in August, activists gathered at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s central office in London and demanded that he escape the convicted alpaca.
George Eustice, Secretary of the Environment and a former farmer, said he also sympathized with Ms. Macdonald.
But he said the tests were “very specific and reliable” and that Geronimo had to be canceled to control the spread of bovine tuberculosis.
A spokesman for Mr Johnson said his sympathies were with Mrs Macdonald and other pet owners faced with this “terrible disease”.
A post-mortem examination will now be undertaken by APHA veterinary pathologists, followed by bacteriological culture of selected tissue samples, which can take up to three months, the government said.
