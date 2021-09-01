Windsor Hospitals, Toronto opens COVID-19 clinics for children amid an increase in cases

Two Ontario hospitals are opening COVID-19 clinics specifically for children this week in a bid to deal with the growing infections that are expected to grow further as students return to school.

Windsor Regional Hospital opened its COVID-19 pediatric clinic on Tuesday, while Michael Garron Hospital in east Toronto plans to reopen its pediatric assessment center on Wednesday.

In Windsor, the hospital’s chief operating officer and nursing executive said the facility has seen a doubling of demand in pediatric testing in recent weeks.

“With the opening of the schools, we wanted to make sure we had enough capacity to handle the growing demand because we expect the groups to be laid off and there will be an increased need for testing,” Karen Riddell said in an interview with Me

The hospital’s Emergency Pediatric Emergency Assessment Clinic, which opened near its emergency department, offers COVID-19 testing, emergency medical care assessment, and vaccinations for those 17 years of age and younger.

Riddell said the clinic is needed because the more contagious Delta variant is spreading in the community, restrictions on COVID-19 have been eased, children born in 2010 or later are not yet eligible for vaccination, and youth sports have resumed.

“We are planning for the worst, we are hoping for the best,” Riddell said. “But the risk of exposure is definitely higher than it was last school year.”

Fast testing is important

The clinic will be staffed by nurses and doctors and will help remove young patients from the emergency department, Riddell said.

Rapid testing will be important in identifying and stopping the spread of COVID-19 in children, she said.

“We always want to make sure we have that capacity for the same day, the next day,” she said. “And to do that we needed another assessment center.”

There was a huge demand for COVID-19 testing when schools resumed last September, largely driven by strict provincial protocols that required children to be assessed if they had certain symptoms.

Families in some areas waited in line all day to be tested before the province introduced a meeting-only system. The printing of the tests also defeated the laboratories, which took days to return the results in many cases.

East Toronto, Michael Garron Hospital will reopen its COVID-19 pediatric clinic Wednesday in preparation for the return to school and increased demand for testing it is expected to bring.

The Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, featured here, is one of two Ontario hospitals opening COVID-19 pediatric clinics. The other is in Windsor. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

She started the clinic in late September last year and hopes it will have the same level of success this year, said Dr Michael Charnish, an emergency physician and co-director of the hospital’s COVID-19 ED Pediatric Assessment Area.

“We realized last year that the pediatric population in our area needs their assessment area, a family-friendly place, that they can come and are less stressful,” Charnish said, noting that the clinic has its entrance.

In addition to assessing children, the clinic can also test up to four members of a family at a time, he said.

“These are real estimates, we check oxygen levels, we talk to patients and we do tampons,” Charnish said. “But you will also get things that may not have been taken before when you were just looking for COVID. We have been able to find and treat streptococcal ear and throat infections.”

The clinic will also offer mouth-nose swabs, which are much less intrusive than nasopharyngeal tampons, he said.

The hospital said it was able to reduce the waiting time at its emergency department last year with the addition of the children’s clinic.

The program has been so successful that the facility hopes to turn it into a permanent pediatric emergency department, Charnish said. Last weekend, he said, local families with their children came to think about how to set up a child-friendly emergency department.

“This seed of an idea basically just a COVID assessment area is now thriving on the concept of an entire area that is family friendly and fully committed to excellent evidence-based pediatric care,” Charnish said.

There are still no appointments to enter the Windsor and Toronto clinics, but both games of the same day and the next day can be booked either online or by phone.