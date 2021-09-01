The leaders of the First Nations approve the liberal candidate while they were at an NDP event

Two First Nations leaders from Manitoba approved a Liberal candidate running in the north of the province while standing by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh at the campaign event.

Singh and two NDP candidates seeking re-election met with Manitoba First Nations leaders in Winnipeg last week to discuss some of the urgent issues facing indigenous communities such as housing and mental health.

While bosses said they were grateful to Singh and his team for organizing this effort during a busy election campaign, they said they would support Liberal candidate Shirley Robinson over Niki Ashton, the current NDP in the ChurchillKeewatinook Aski race because they want more indigenous voices in Parliament of Canada.

Singh vowed to renew Canada’s relationship with the people of the First Nations after a traumatic year, when preliminary investigations at a number of former residential schools across the country showed hundreds of children could be buried at the base. Hesaid Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is not doing enough to find the children of the First Nations who may be in these unmarked graves.

“Canada’s consciousness was shaken after the first discovery of the first 215 children. … It is pushing us to go beyond the words we have heard from leaders in the past, we need action,” Singh told a news conference after the meeting. , referring to the findings of Kamloops, before Christ, earlier this year.

“We want to be allies and we want to stand side by side, to walk the path of justice, respect, dignity, to walk that path recognizing that we must work with indigenous communities as nation-nation partners,” Singh said.

“We will always advance our First Nations candidates”

But the two regional chiefs available, the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs, Chief Arlen Dumas and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (OFA) Chief of the General Staff Garrison, made it clear that their allegiances lie elsewhere in at least one race.

Ashton, a longtime PND MP, is running for re-election against Robinson, a former First Nations group adviser from Cross Lake, Man., On the county’s northernmost ridge.

Settee said he “has nothing but respect for Jagmeet Singh on a personal level,” but he is endorsing Robinson’s candidacy for NDP chairman.

“The candidate competing for our ride is indigenous and we want Indigenous people to be involved in this process,” Settee said. “We have a defined interest in what happens in Canada when it comes to indigenous people and we continue to support Indigenous people as they lead.”

The OFA, which represents the first 26 nations in the Manitoba 4, 5, 6 and 10 treaty areas, is officially “non-partisan,” Settee said, but “we support all strong leaders.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Manitoba Grand Garrison Chief Keewatinowi Okimakanak, left, listen to Manitoba Chief of Staff Chief Arlen Dumas, right, after a meeting in Winnipeg on August 26th. (Paul Chiasson / Canadian Press)

“We will always advance our First Nations candidates,” Dumas added. “I think it’s time for a fresh start in the north and I absolutely support Shirley Robinson for her candidacy,” he said, as Singh and the NDP contingent stood behind him.

Settee stepped forward and said, “I agree with that comment.”

Ashton, who is not indigenous, has been a longtime advocate for indigenous and northern affairs in Ottawa, seeking an investigation into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls and clean drinking water in reserves, among other issues. . She easily won the seat in the 2019 election with more than 50 percent of the vote.

“Nothing has brought the North out of it”

Ashton was not at the PNDP press conference where Dumas and Settee backed Robinson.

Asked about the support of First Nations leaders Robinson, Singh said on Friday that “it should be really clear that I support my candidate”.

“Niki Ashton has been a strong voice for indigenous people and has a proven track record, and the New Democrats, in general, have shown that we are backing our words with action. People can not afford another four years of god Trudeau, “he said.

“We are committed to making sure people get the help they need. NewDemocratshaveshownais again and we will fight for them again.”

NDP MP Niki Ashton speaks to reporters after a Facebook Live hosted by the Canadian Nurses Association in Ottawa on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

Called Tuesday, Dumas said he stands by his approval, saying Ashton “absolutely” has not done a good job as an MP for the region.

“You know, nothing was brought to the North by her. There were no bills. There was no additional advocacy. It looks like Ms. Ashton uses that position for self-promotion. It looks like, you know, she used care of that office for her personal gain and has brought nothing forward, “Dumas said in an interview with CBC Manitoba, referring to past offers from Ashton’s NDP leadership.

Dumas said the leaders of the First Nations were particularly disappointed by her response to the Churchill Railway issue. The railroad was taken out of service when record floods in 2017 left parts of the strip in Hudson Bay leaving the northern stretch of Manitoba without a ground connection to the rest of the province.

First Local Nation leaders wanted an indigenous-led group to take ownership of the line, but Ashton was pushing for nationalization in the country, Dumas said.

The line was eventually repaired with federal funding and is now operated by Arctic Gateway Group, a coalition of local railroad communities, regional First Nations, Saskatchewan grain and grain retailer AGT Food and Ingredients, and Toronto-based company Fairfax Financial.

“The prime minister was personally involved in this matter to try and find a sustainable, defensible solution for northern Manitoba,” Dumas said.

In a statement Tuesday, Ashton defended her record on indigenous issues.

“I am proud to work with my NDP colleagues to fight for justice for indigenous people,” she said. “I have been honored to have received support from so many indigenous people in the five elections I have been running for. I am seeking their support again to continue the fight to improve health, housing, education and infrastructure. The fight for justice for the indigenous and northern communities continue. “

Riding is 75 percent indigenous

Robinson, Liberal, has called on First Nations people to ride in which about 75 percent of people identified as the First Nation, Mtis or Inuit to Send an Indigenous Person to Ottawa |

“We form the majority on this trip,” she recently told a group of bosses, as well reported by Thompson Citizen, a local newspaper. “What we need is a strong voice from a native speaker inside the halls of influence. We need an Ininiw voice there. I’m eager and ready to be your voice,” she said, using the term for a speaker at Cree language.

“Sitting on the floor by the government year after year does nothing to advance our dreams as a ChurchillKeewatinook Aski community, be it reserves or municipalities,” she said, while calling for past Liberal investments in horseback riding.

The Liberal government has made indigenous issues a priority during its rule, raising billions of new funds to end drinking water counseling, to repair First Nations schools, and to establish a new welfare system. autochthonous children and to revive the indigenous languages ​​lost during the centuries of colonialism, among other commitments.

For the residential school issue, the government has allocated more than $ 300 million to assist communities with their research.

But Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has also faced criticism for the slow pace of change on some pressing issues that the government has promised will implement all calls for action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, but work remains for many of them and for ongoing legal action in relation to child services.

While 109 long-term drinking water tips have been removed from Trudeau surveillance, 51 remain in 32 communities.