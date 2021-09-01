International
Covid can cause significant increase in dementia cases: Alzheimer’s group
People wearing masks expect to cross a street in Shibuya district on February 2, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.
Tomohiro Ohsumi | Getty Images News Getty Images
SINGAPORE The world may not be prepared for an impending wave of dementia and additional cases that Covid-19 could bring, according to a group representing over 100 Alzheimer’s and dementia associations globally.
The International Alzheimer’s Disease International is calling on the World Health Organization and governments around the world to “urgently pursue research into the potential impact of COVID-19 on increasing dementia.”
He says the pandemic could cause a significant increase in the number of patients with dementia in the long run, as some research has shown that Covid infections can increase a person’s likelihood of developing dementia and cause the onset of dementia symptoms earlier.
Dementia generally refers to a deterioration in the brain that impairs memory, thoughts, behavior, and emotions. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and there is currently no cure for dementia.
In the short term, “dementia levels may decrease temporarily as a result of the high number of deaths of people with dementia due to COVID-19, with 25 to 45 percent of all COVID-19 deaths estimated to be of those with dementia, “the London-based group said in a press release Wednesday.
But in the longer term, the number of people with dementia “may increase significantly due to the neurological impact of COVID-19,” he added.
Since the coronavirus first appeared in China in late 2019, more than 217 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported and over 18 million have been discovered in the last 28 days, according to official data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The current number of Covid cases globally is likely to be higher than reported. This is partly due to factors such as lack of testing to detect infections and insufficient capacity to report cases.
Covid and dementia
More needs to be done to understand the link between Covid dementia, said Alzheimer Disease International (ADI).
“Many dementia experts across the globe are seriously concerned about the link between dementia and the neurological symptoms of COVID-19,” said Paola Barbarino, ADI chief executive.
The group Medical and Scientific Advisory Panel, composed of global dementia experts, has set up a working group to study that connection and make recommendations on how to deal with the problem.
Dr Alireza Atri, a cognitive neurologist and chair of the advisory panel, said he was “particularly concerned” about the effects of the so-called long Covid. This includes symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, “brain fog” or loss of mental clarity, as well as difficulties with concentration, memory and thinking, he added.
Atri, who is director of the Banner Sun Health Research Institute in the US, explained that Covid can damage and clot micro vessels in the brain, damage the body’s immunity and cause inflammation.
This can give “easier access to things that can damage your brain” and cause symptoms of neurological disorders such as dementia to appear earlier, the doctor said.
The wave of dementia cases
The World Health Organization estimated that approx 50 million people have dementia globally, with nearly 10 million new cases each year.
Even before Covid-19, forecasts showed that dementia cases could rise from 55 million to 78 million by 2030, according to ADI. Dementia-related costs, including medical care and expenses, could rise to $ 2.8 trillion a year, the group added.
“We call on the WHO, governments and research institutions around the globe to prioritize and commit more funding to research and resource creation in this area, to avoid further overload from the upcoming dementia pandemic,” he said. said Barbarino.
A greater understanding of the link between Covid and dementia could help authorities manage the increased prevalence of dementia and identify symptoms as early as possible, Barbarino said.
“Knowing the warning signs and symptoms of dementia enables people to seek more information, advice and support, potentially leading to a diagnosis,” she said.
“We need people to be aware of the possible link between long COVID and dementia, so they know how to self-monitor the symptoms and catch it in its tracks.”
