New Iranian Foreign Minister Seeks Better Relations With Arab Neighbors VOA

Iran’s new diplomat, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, appears to be focusing his efforts on Arab states in an effort to achieve a meltdown in long-frozen relations with its Arab and Gulf neighbors. The effort comes amid ongoing war of representation in Yemen involving Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iran’s regional prosecutors fueled the heat in Saudi Arabia this week by hitting Saudi-controlled AnadAirbase near Aden, Yemen, Sunday and Abha Airport on Saudi soil in a drone bomb attack early Tuesday. Reports say eight people were injured in Tuesday’s attack, which the Saudis blamed on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. There was no immediate comment from the rebels.

The incidents follow Abdollahian’s offers to Arab opponents at a recent regional summit in Baghdad.

Regional cooperation

Abdollahian’s first appearance at the top diplomatic gathering since taking over as foreign minister last week was marked by an appeal for regional co-operation. Several Arab leaders appeared unhappy with Abdollahian’s presence, along with his attempt to win over his Arabic-speaking audience.

Abdollahian’s Iraqi hosts were openly seeking diplomatic progress by promoting a thaw in relations between Tehran and its regional rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Abdollahian also blamed foreign players for regional tensions, apparently alluding to the United States and its allies.

Abdollahian said Iran continues to insist on achieving peace based on dialogue and regional efforts, and that Iran hopes that these countries reach the understanding that the only way to do so is through mutual trust of countries in the region, based on strengthening dialogue. and avoiding outside interference.

Long-term positions

It was not clear whether Abdollahian managed to change the old positions of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Sunday is unlikely to allay regional sentiment over Iran’s dominance of Arab states such as Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. The attacks on Anad air base and Abha Airport were also unlikely to improve ties with Riyadh.

Iranian analyst and former diplomat Mehrdad Khonsari tells VOA that Saudi Arabia is being forced to soften its stance on Iran despite the fact that it does not like an Islamic republic.

“… Yemen has been a total disaster for them and they know that they can not get out of Yemen without Iranian help and without some kind of Iranian ban on the kind of support they are giving to Houth, and at the same time they do not like to do what they have to do … “said Khonsari. “They are doing something and walking in a line that they absolutely hate and it’s basically forced on them.”

Start with a quick start

Washington-based Gulf analyst Theodore Karasik tells VOA he thinks the new Iranian foreign minister is quickly showing what has been done. Karasik noted that Abdollahian paid tribute to his former mentor, the late General Qassem Soleimani, while praying on the spot outside Baghdad airport, where a US drone strike killed Soleimani in January last year. Soleiman was the head of the Quds elite force in Iran.

Karasik also notes that Abdollahian “apparently broke protocol at the Baghdad summit by not being in his place of photography”, before heading to Damascus on Sunday for a “very warm meeting with (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad” .

Karasik said the moves “are being interpreted by some Middle East analysts as aggressive and are probably setting the tone as the (new Iranian) president, (Ebrahim) Raisi, creates his team.”

During his visit to Damascus, Abdollahian took time for photos with President Assad and gave a brief press conference at the Syrian Foreign Ministry, showing that Tehran and Damascus are the warmest allies.

Connections with Soleiman

Both Abdollahian and Iran’s national security adviser, Admiral Ali Shamkani, had close ties to Soleimani, so the new government appears to be claiming there will be no change from Soleimani’s regional strategies.

Given Abdollahian’s aggressive behavior, Karasik notes, “Western interlocutors are at a very interesting time” as Iran’s nuclear dossier takes on a new look from Tehran’s new team. Iran has claimed that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.